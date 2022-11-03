Helen Keller. who lost her sight and hearing following an illness when she was 19 months old, said, “I can not do everything, but I can do something. I must not fail to do the something that I can do.” Her loss of sight and hearing did not stop her from living a life of service for more than 80 years, helping people wherever she could.
Each one of us could have that same philosophy, that while we can’t do everything, we can do something. Last week I saw that philosophy being put into action.
Each Wednesday morning a group of ladies, along with a couple fellas, meets faithfully at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, to carry out a mission to help others. For nearly 20 years these folks, representing many churches in the area, have combined their talents to create everything from blankets to bears to jump ropes for people of all ages. Most, but not all, have reached their retirement age, with some well into their 80s and 90s.
It is fascinating to watch them work, because there is no bickering or squabbling among them, no one pouting because someone else is doing “my job.” Each one has a specific talent to offer, whether it be ironing the fabric to be cut, cutting the pieces, running the sewing machine, adding stuffing or batting, hand sewing or any other job that needs to be completed. None of these volunteers tries to do everything, but with each one doing what they do best, the gifts are made.
Perhaps even more fascinating is that not one of the gifts is sent out without first being anointed in prayer.
I’ve heard more than one of these volunteers say “I really can’t do anything, I don’t have any real talents.” But they are still doing what they can. If they could see the smiles on their faces as they are working, if they could see the patience that is seen as they tie knots or stuff what will become the arms and legs of bears that will give comfort and love to someone who had no hope, they would know that they are using their God-given talent in a way that might be scoffed at by some. Without those arms and legs, the bears would be incomplete. Without the knots the blankets would get lumpy. Without the iron, the fabric would be wrinkled. Every little thing that is done adds to the beauty of the gift that will be given.
Every now and then our ego gets a little inflated, and we think that we can do everything without help from another. Maybe it is pride that gets in the way and we don’t want to admit that we need help, that there are some things we just can’t or don’t know how to do. Eventually reality sets in, and we know that we can’t do everything ourselves.
But we can do something. Each one of us has to be able to see the opportunities that are around us, opportunities to use the strengths and talents that we have been given. It might be something as simple as sending a text message that says “Hello Friend” to someone who might need a bit of encouragement. That simple little message speaks volumes, as it tells the person receiving the message that someone is thinking about them, cared enough to take the time to send the message, and is there if and when needed.
Don’t know what you can do? Look around and listen. If you still don’t see anything you can do, take a few moments and pray, ask the Lord to show you what you can do. Trust me, the answer will come.
Then, like Helen Keller, when the answer comes, get busy. Don’t put it off for another today. The blessing is for today.
p p p
Thought for the week — Everyone has a purpose in life and a unique talent to give to others. (Kallam Anji Reddy)