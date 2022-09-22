At 9:04 this evening something is going to happen, and most of us won’t even be aware that it has happened.
To most people, it won’t be a big deal, just something that happens. Tonight at 9:04, autumn officially begins. Will there be any grand announcements or bright lights, parades or festivals to honor this moment in time? Probably not. It happens every year and none of us can change it, so why get excited? Why, because it has a valuable lesson for us.
By 9:04 this evening, most of us will probably be at home, winding down the activities of the day, maybe even finding some time to relax before going to bed. While we will know what is going on in our home — maybe, most of us will have little awareness of what is going on outside the safety of our own home.
So much of life is like that. Things happen in our community, in our nation, in our world and sometimes even in our universe, and we are not even aware that they are happening. Why? One reason might be that we are so busy taking care of our own family’s needs that we can’t see very far around us. Another reason might be that we don’t want to get involved, to be labeled as a terrorist as has become so popular in the past few years. And maybe, like the proverbial ostrich, we think if we just don’t see it, whatever “it” is will go away.
Unfortunately, over the past few years we have seen that those attitudes have not worked. Freedoms are being taken away from us daily, and there seems to be little we can do to fight back. A few days ago I heard that a mentally alert woman who is suffering from an incurable disease made the decision that she wanted to return to her home and die in peace, without medical assistance. But a judge, who does not know the woman or her circumstances and apparently without seeking medical confirmation, signed an order forcing the woman to be taken from her home and placed in a hospital for treatment that will not cure the disease, but undoubtedly will prolong her suffering.
Just as autumn will arrive later today with little or no fanfare, so our right to make our own decisions, our right to live by our own religious beliefs, and all our other rights guaranteed in our Constitution are slowly and quietly being taken from us. The reason we are losing these precious freedoms is obvious, but most people don’t want to hear that.
Tomorrow morning when we awaken, there won’t be any dramatic changes for us to know that autumn arrived, but slowly we will notice the changes that are taking place in nature, just as we are slowly noticing all the changes that are being made to remove the freedoms we have enjoyed all our lives. We can’t change what is happening in nature, but we do have the power to bring our nation back to the greatness it once enjoyed. It is written in a few simple words, in black and white for any and all to read, in II Chronicles 7:14.
Thought for the week — Autumn is a second spring, when every leaf is a flower. (Albert Camus)