The Friends of the Clarion Free Library recently held a “Book Bash” event. The event brought together book clubs from the surrounding area. It was a great time for book clubs to share reading lists, authors, and organizational skills for a successful book club. This past year the guest speaker was Jessica Weible, a Brookville resident. Jess, an accomplished writer, author of Dead Letters, and presenter impressed the audience with her knowledge of writing skills and the importance of community engagement.
Jess explained the background of The Watershed Journal Literary Group. She spoke of the Watershed Books & Literary Arts Center, located on Main Street in Brookville, and the opportunities that exist for residents to purchase books, speak with local authors or just sit and relax with a book. The organization supports open mic nights, poetry readings, writer block sessions and a quarterly publication of The Watershed Journal. This non-profit organization encourages residents and school students to submit their writings, artwork, photography and poetry. The group assists the individual with professional editing, writing workshops and design.
Most impressive is the community relations built within this organization. Brookville is fortunate to have the Watershed Journal Literary Group within its borders. The surrounding area is fortunate this literary organization welcomes all interested parties from three surrounding counties. Many people believe downtown rural areas are “dying." The Watershed Journal Literary Group is not letting that happen in Brookville.
Pamela Zahoran
event coordinator of 2023 Book Bash