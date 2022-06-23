Lately I have been thinking a lot about little things and how sometimes they can really be big things.
Anyone who has ever planted a garden “from scratch” knows how tiny the seeds are. Some are barely bigger than a pinhead. And yet they can grow into healthy plants that provide all kinds of food for table or beautiful flowers for our enjoyment.
The red, yellow and green lights in a traffic signal are probably bigger than they appear to us. From the driver’s seat they look rather small. But each one of those lights carries a big message — stop, slow down or go. When those little lights are ignored, disaster can follow.
One of the most powerful little things is a small round band known as a wedding ring. It might be a Tiffany original or a dime-store special, but it carries the same messages of commitment, love, fidelity, honor and all those other gifts husbands and wives can give to each other.
A penny is small, with many people thinking a penny is rather worthless these days. After all, what can you buy for a penny? But if you put enough pennies together, soon you will find you have dollars that just might not be so worthless.
One small, harsh word, spoken in frustration, disappointment or anger, can change a person’s life forever. So also might a simple sentence: I believe in you. Small words, big encouragement.
There are few things in life that are smaller than a comma. And yet the comma is something we all use every day, knowingly or unknowingly. The purpose of the comma, according to the grammar books, is to separate (as in a list) and to indicate a pause. The placement of a tiny comma can change an entire meaning or concept.
Most Americans are proud to stand and say The Pledge of Allegiance, although many do so without thinking what the words really mean. There is one comma in the Pledge that I would like to change, but I know that will never happen. The comma is in the part of the Pledge that says “one nation, under God, indivisible.” With that comma after God, we are giving all the credit for our unity as a nation to ourselves. If we were to remove that comma and have the Pledge say “under God indivisible” it would give a whole new meaning, acknowledging his supreme power, guidance and care for us as a nation. One tiny little comma, changing an entire message.
One of my favorite passages in the Bible is in the Song of Solomon (2:15), reminding us that it is the little foxes that spoil the vine.
When we allow too many “little foxes” into our lives, they can spoil our vineyard — our influence, relationships, talents, even our reputation. Little things often have tremendous power. But those little things can also be the little stepping stones that lead us to greater achievements and happiness. Little things — good or bad — can become habits in our lives. When we allow the good little things to shape our words and actions, we will find the happiness we were meant to enjoy in this life.
Thought for the week — It’s the little things that make life big.