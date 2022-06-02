We all face tough times. Financial difficulties, health concerns, meeting the needs of family and friends, and even the death of a loved one are things we all must face at one time or another.
It is how we face those tough times that let others see that inner part of ourselves, that simple little thing known as character.
As a reporter and as a pastor’s wife, I quickly learned that when something “bad” happens, the first ones to want to know all the details are the same ones who will say “it is no one else’s business” when they are the ones who are involved. It is the old double standard the Bible warns us about, the double standard that often makes it difficult, if not impossible, to share concerns. “We have a right to know, but if you invade my privacy, I will slap a lawsuit in your lap so fast it will make your head spin” is too often the rhetoric that is heard today.
Perhaps our privacy laws have gone too far, because protecting the privacy of some has given too many people the opportunity to spread rumors and cause pain and suffering for others.
For that reason I very seldom look at anything on social media. So I can’t help but wonder how many people who so quickly share rumors even thought to share some of the comments made by this year’s graduating seniors during their Baccalaureate and Commencement services.
Incredible speeches were given by young men and women who had the courage to stand before large audiences of strangers and share their thoughts and feelings. Some of the comments centered around very personal events in their lives, events that they could have said were “my own business.” They were willing to talk about tough times in their lives to offer encouragement to their classmates (as well as all who were listening), telling them they could get through the tough times.
In their speeches, they remembered the bad moments they had as students, but they did not dwell on them. Instead they focused on the good times, the mentors who supported and encouraged them. They focused on the life that is ahead of them, the doors that are waiting to be opened to reveal countless opportunities.
Listening to all the speeches, I did not hear one negative comment, one criticism, one mean or nasty word. All I heard was encouragement, applause for work well done and pride in what has already been accomplished.
A few days ago I saw an old TV show in which people were demanding that a coach be removed because the team was having a poor season. One player, who said he spent most of the time on the bench, stood and said, “It’s tough to lose, but it’s worse to put the blame where it doesn’t belong. Instead of fighting against him, why don’t we fight alongside him?”
We all like to think that wisdom only comes with age, but every now and then our young adults surprise us with advice that could make this entire world a much nicer place to live. Sometimes it only takes one person to speak up.
Thought for the week — There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up. (John Holmes)