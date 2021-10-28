BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Director of Elections Karen Lupone said the county is still in need of some poll workers during the commissioners meeting Tuesday morning.
“We are still in need of some poll workers, specifically we need for the Barnett Township area, Eldred Township, and Brockway,” Lupone said.
Other than the need for poll workers, she said everything else is ready to go. The voting machines will start to be picked up tomorrow, and poll workers will begin picking up other equipment Friday and Monday.
Lupone said poll workers will be expected to work from about 6 a.m. until polls close at 8 p.m.
“The work that they would perform would be assigned by the Judge of Election on that day. There should be a total of five precinct workers at each precinct, however, most times that is not the case,” Lupone said. “We’d love poll workers from everywhere.”
Poll workers and positions are paid the following;
- Judge of Election –$100 for entire day, plus mileage for returning balloting materials at the end of night
- Minority Inspector –$100 for entire day, plus $10 for accompanying Judge of Election at the end of night
- Majority Inspector –$100 for entire day
- Two Clerks – each would receive $80 for entire day
“I have all of my Judges of Election in place for this election, however, many have chosen not to run this year for re-election so I will have a few open seats to fill which will be appointed by Judge (John) Foradora. The Judge of Election, Minority and Majority inspectors are elected positions.
“If they volunteer for this election, we would of course invite them back the next election, but if they cannot, we totally understand,” Lupone said.
Normally, it is best if poll workers are from the township they will be working in, but waivers can be granted otherwise. Election day is next Tuesday, Nov. 2, for those interested in helping.
Those interested in becoming a poll worker can contact the elections office at 814-849-1653.