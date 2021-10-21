PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area High School Future First Responders Club was started by Ryan Miller, school resource officer, and seeks to inspire and aid area youth who are interested in pursuing a civil service career.
Miller was named the club’s advisor at a recent school board meeting. He said the administration has been very supportive of the club. He is eager to work with the club and already has many ideas for future events and learning opportunities.
“I want to bring it to them. It seems like it’s always just waiting for people to show up or get involved, let’s use the school as an opportunity to really bring it to them, to really bring it to the students,” Miller said.
The club already has a working relationship with Jefferson County EMS who came to the school to teach CPR and first aid certification to club members. These are basic certifications that any civil servant is required to have which made them ideal, according to Miller.
Assistant Principal Lauren McLaughlin also took the class alongside the students, showing her support.
The club already has about 40 members who are just as eager as Miller. About 15 of the students attended the afterschool certification courses. He expects there to be more involvement after school once fall sports are done. He said some of the students are already asking for T-shirts for the club.
“We have a lot of great stuff and I’m really proud of these kids that are taking the initiative to want to learn, and can be a part of the school climate,” Miller said.
Miller said it’s no secret that fewer and fewer students are going into civil service work. He is hoping to inspire more students to go into this field.
“I think the current climate nationally is that fewer people want to be involved in the emergency responder field, and kind of thinking outside of the box on stuff. To get a club established to generate interest for that next generation of kids to want to be more involved in, and go into the public service field,” Miller said.
When researching for the club, he found similar clubs farther east in the state, but none like it in the immediate area. He said he was thankful for the emergency services in the area who have volunteered their time and equipment to help with the club.
“Jefferson EMS, I can’t thank them enough for all they’ve been doing to help out and work on the emergency medical end of it,” Miller said.