PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board swore in its new members to start the meeting Thursday before discussing ongoing issues the school district has been experiencing, such as substitute shortages.
New members Robert Cardamone, Katie Laska, Lisa Mennetti and Matt Kengersky, along with re-elected member Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, were sworn in by Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock. Kengersky was elected to his seat after having been appointed to fill a vacancy.
Hutchinson was re-elected as board president and David Wachob was elected the board vice president. Cardamone was also named the new board member to represent the district on the Jeff Tech Committee, along with Wachob and Chad Pearce.
Under the personnel report, Superintendent Thomas Lesniewksi reopened the discussion of the substitute teacher shortage, saying he wanted to raise the pay rate.
Lesniewski told the board he wanted to raise the substitute teacher rates to $120 per day. He also explained the substitute list was averaging about 50 people two years ago, and this year it has been in the low 30s.
“The local trend… most of our neighboring school districts are raising the pay, sub pay rate, to $120,” Lesniewski said.
The board approved this pay raise and began discussing the pay of substitute custodians as well. Board member Janey London asked about the pay of the substitute custodians, and if the district was seeing a shortage of them as well.
Substitute custodians are currently paid $7.25 an hour. Head of building and maintenance Carmen Gett said there are only a couple of subs, and that he needs more. There are also open positions with the maintenance department that he doesn’t have the people to fill.
The board can’t change the pay of any of the full-time positions because it would be a discussion of the contract. London also questioned the comparability of the district aid pay rate.
The board considered having the pay rates and department capacities compiled to look at for consideration during a later meeting.