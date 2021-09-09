PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Garden Club will be hosting Fall into Flowers event this Saturday with special guest speaker Doug Oster of Pittsburgh for the seminar.
The garden club has typically held a Spring into Flower seminar, but cancelled last year due to COVID-19, and postponed this year because of lingering concerns. This year’s event will be held at Camp Little Leo on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In the past, the event has been held at Joyce’s Greenhouse, because the event consisted of planting a hanging basket.
“We’re not going to be planting a flower pot in the fall, so we changed up what we do. So, we’re not planting because it’s harvest season when we’re having this one. So our speaker is Doug Oster who is a professional media personality who does only gardening topics,” said Gloria Kerr, Garden Club President.
Tickets are available at Roseman’s Florist at 126 Mahoning St. for $20 each. Brunch will be served first, then Oster will give a presentation lasting about 45 minutes, and finally raffle winner will be called.
Tickets will cover the cost of entrance to hear Oster speak, breakfast brunch and beverages, and the goodie bags with free gifts and recipes. The goodie bags will contain four King Alfred Daffodil bulbs and one garlic bulb of various strains.
Oster is providing the garlic bulbs for the bags, as most of his talk will focus on growing and uses for garlic. He hosts the KDKA Garden Talk Show and is the manager and editor of “Everybody Gardens.” He has a passion for gardening and a love of sharing his experiences with other gardeners.
“One of his relatives is from the Punxsutawney area, so he’s always wanted to come here and he gave us a really reasonable fee,” Kerr said.
Kerr also said the club is honoring Jean Deely, a beloved club member, who died in April by including her recipe in the collection of recipes given out during the event.
The event will also have a basket raffle. Tickets will be $2 for one ticket, $5 for three tickets, or $10 for six tickets. The number on the event ticket will be written on the back of raffle tickets to identify the winner.
“Anything we raise goes back to our beautification projects,” Kerr said.
She also gave credit to Garden Club members Dena Taylor and Sharron Murray who are in charge of brunch; Dotty Jekielek, Barb Certo, and Barb Postlewaite who handle the goodie bags; and Kay Ritchie and Zana Fye who helped secure the camp for the event.
“Those are the persons who have been instrumental, and are instrumental in getting these things done,” Kerr said.