PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is preparing for spring programs this month, as registration opens in a couple of weeks.
Registration for the spring programs opens on Jan. 19 for ages 18 months to 18 years old. The programs will take place from Feb. 7 to March 30 at the library.
The “Wees” will meet every Tuesday at 11 a.m., Pre-K will meet every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Elementary will meet every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and Tweens and Teens will meet every Monday at 4 p.m.
Topics covered by each group for the spring will include Valentine’s Day, winter, weather, gardening, worms, St. Patrick’s Day, flowers, and Easter.
The library will also be having Fine Free Fridays again through all of January, according to library director Jen Soliday. If anyone has library items that are overdue and now have late fees, they can be brought back any Friday this month, and the late fees waived.
There will also be several book donation days in January. Donation days will be Wednesday, Jan. 5; Saturday, Jan. 15; Wednesday, Jan. 19; and Saturday Jan. 29; all from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on those days.
There is a limit of two bags/boxes per person, and the library does not accept damaged items, out of date materials, textbooks, etc.
Soliday also noted that during the winter months, the Punxsutawney Area School District’s actions will guide the library’s actions during poor weather conditions. If the school has a two-hour delay, the library will also open two hours later than normal for the day. If the schools close for the day, the library will delay opening and reevaluate conditions at 11:30 a.m. and decide whether to open at noon or remain closed.
If weather is forecast to potentially get hazardous after the school day has started, the director will assess and decide if the library will remain open or close early.
To keep up with the events and winter weather closings at the library this season, they can be found on Facebook, Punxsutawney Memorial Library.