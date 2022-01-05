PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Salvation Army celebrated a successful Red Kettle Campaign again this year, raising more than $20,000.
“We are very excited about the future and what we will be able to accomplish in 2022. There’s no doubt that families and individuals will be in need next year. With your help, we will be there to see them through it,” lieutenants Stacy and Matt Stacy said.
The funds raised will be used for general operating, children’s programming, food pantry, community meals or events, rent and utility assistance, pastoral care and visitations, corps ministry and evangelism efforts.
The Stacys thanked the Punxsutawney Walmart and Shop ‘n Save for hosting a Red Kettle this year. The kettle at Walmart was sponsored by the Key Club and the kettle at Shop ‘n Save was sponsored by the Punxsutawney Rotary Club.
They also thanked the Broken Comb Barber Shop, Leila Jo’s Cafe and Bakery, D-Generation Next Games, Shoe Sensation, and Groundhog Lanes for hosting counter kettles this year.
“Thank you to donors, volunteers, and partners for helping to make our Red Kettle Campaign a success,” the Stacys said.
A wrap up of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign can be found on the Punxsutawney Salvation Army’s website, along with a list of the volunteers and major donors.
“We couldn’t keep track of who has given every dollar, but you know you are. Thank you to each person who gave a dollar, each person who wrote a substantial check, and everyone in between. You’re amazing and this wouldn’t happen without you,” the Stacys said.
The Salvation Army also completed their Christmas Distribution last week with volunteers from the Salvation Army and the Punxsy First United Methodist Church. The volunteers supported the assistance programs by gathering toys, gift cards and bikes, and loading them in cars.
The Stacys believe this year’s Angel Tree program was a success as they were able to serve 70 families with Christmas gifts and gift cards for holiday meals.
“We want to say a big thank you to each and every person who donated and adopted an Angel Tree tag from a tree this year. It is a beautiful thing to see families in our community act generously towards other families in need. That is truly an aspiring level of generosity,” the Stacys said.
The Punxsutawney Walmart, Marion Center Bank, Ragley’s True Value, and Punxsutawney Library all hosted Angel Trees. The lieutenants also gave a special thanks to the Steffy United Methodist Church for adopting more than 40 tags.
Donations can still be made to the Salvation Army throughout the year to help continue programs that benefit local families year-round. Donations can be made on the website, salvationarmy.org.