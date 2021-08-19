RINGGOLD — The Ringgold Area Firemen’s Festival is coming up at the end of the month with plenty of fun events for the surrounding communities.
The firemen’s festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 with good food and firemen’s games to entertain those attending the festival. This event is hosted by the Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company.
The weekend will consist of the following;
- Vendor fair –10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Chicken barbecue –11 a.m. to sold out
- Battle of the barrels –4 p.m.
- Community hot dog roast –7:30 p.m.
- Fireworks –9 p.m./ dark
This festival was started in 2019, and quickly grew in attendance during the second year. The number of vendors doubled from the first year to the second year, causing the fire department to use a second room for space last year.
Last year, the chicken barbecue also sold out of 350 chicken dinners in just 40 minutes, greatly supporting the fire department.
The schedule is still subject to change as the department gets this year’s events finalized. The fire department hopes to give area locals a fun event to attend with this festival.
The department is still accepting vendors for the craft and vendor fair. The set up fee is $10 per eight-foot table plus a raffle basket item for the Chinese auction to benefit the RAVFC. Tables must be paid in advance to reserve space.
The RAVFC will also be selling their Gun and Cash Calendars at the vendor fair for $25.
Those interested in participating in the vendor fair can contact Megan Reed 814-952-3743.