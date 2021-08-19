BROOKVILLE — Judge John Foradora announced Scott North as his choice for the new Jefferson County Commissioner to fill the vacancy created by Jack Matson’s resignation.
North, of Punxsutawney, is a career Army officer who transitioned to private business and returned to Punxsutawney in his retirement. North actively served in the U.S. Army as well as the U.S. National Guard for a total of 29 years. He enlisted as a private, and retired as a lieutenant colonel.
According to Foradora, he commanded an artillery battalion and had two combat deployments. At the same time, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in public administration with a concentration in government and a minor in economics.
In the private sector, he has a background in management and human resources. He has been the director of human resources for Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor for more than six years, retiring last month.
“My focus as commissioner will be the taxpayer. The county has vast responsibilities that impact the everyday lives of our citizens. I will seek to do the very best for the people paying the bills on behalf of those carrying out those duties. I will be very present and attentive to the concerns that directly and indirectly impact our community. We must protect our area while we foster ways to enhance it,” North said. “Please don’t hesitate to share with me your concerns and points of view.”
North lives in the Punxsutawney area, in Young Township, with his wife, Jodi. In his community, he is an auditor for Young Township, board member of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority, president of the Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society, and a member of the American Legion and VFW.
“There were 14 applicants who sought the position of commissioner. They have come from all walks of life, with great experience, and would all contribute their own unique talents to the office of commissioner,” Foradora said.
The field of applicants was narrowed down to three by the Republican Committee through interviews with each applicant, according to Committee Chairman Chad Horner. The three candidates presented to the judge were North, David Afton and Lisa Doty.
According to Foradora, this is the first time the court has been faced with a vacancy in the office of commissioner since the retirement of Andrew Laska.
“When considering all three of these highly qualified candidates, the most decisive factors were Scott North’s 29 years of military service, as well as his focus on human resources and management. This court believes the sacrifice of full-time military service for 13 years, followed by 16 years in the Army Reserve, and rising through the ranks to lieutenant colonel, make him uniquely qualified to be commissioner at the present time,” Foradora said.
The 14 applicants were:
- David Afton
- Dale Anthony
- Randy Bartley
- John Blazosky
- Tim Britton
- Lisa Doty
- Melissa Dunkel
- Arthur McKinley
- Scott North
- Dan Park
- Todd Peace
- Toby Santik
- Frank Snyder
- Tracy Zents
Horner said he expected the committee to get about 10 applicants, so he was pleased with the ones they received. He chose to handle the appointment through this process to ensure the members of the committee had their voices heard.
“We now have representation in three important parts of the county,” Horner said. “I wanted to have our committee have a say in this.”
The three candidates that made it to the judge were the result of the committee taking a vote following the interviews with all of the candidates.