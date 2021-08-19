BROOKVILLE — The American Red Cross awarded seven Jefferson County employees with Certificates of Extraordinary Personal Action.
Hope Roaten, the executive director of the Mid Central Pennsylvania chapter of the American Red Cross, presented the awards. The seven employees were nominated for their quick, life-saving actions during an accident at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
The certificates were given to Sharon Griffin, Peggy Smith, Dean Smith, Levi Campbell, John Metacic, Cindy Yingling and President Judge John Foradora.
“The certificate of extraordinary personal action is given to individuals who rise to the occasion in times of crisis to help save or sustain a life. Recipients of this award exemplify the mission of the Red Cross by preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of an emergency, and are to be commended for their willingness to help others in distress,” Roaten said.
On May 25, fellow employee Jennifer Shaffer was badly cut during a fall, and lost a life-threatening amount of blood. Seven of her co-workers responded to the situation until emergency personnel arrived.
“Emergency situations usually have one thing in common — someone steps up to help,” Roaten said.
“Immediately and without question, this team took action. Sharon Griffin fashioned a homemade tourniquet to slow the bleeding while summoning for help. Peggy Smith, who upon learning of the urgent need for help called 911 to request emergency medical assistance. Deputy Dean Smith provided medical care and assisted in keeping pressure on the makeshift tourniquet, while Sgt. Levi Campbell and Deputy John Metacic secured additional medical equipment and provided care. Deputy Cindy Yingling notified Jefferson County Control of the incident by cell phone and remained in communication throughout the entirety of their response. The President Judge John Foradora, who upon arrival, assisted Jennifer in slowing the bleeding and supported her until emergency medical services arrived,” she said.
Each of those present for the ceremony stepped forward as their name was called. Following the presentation, Roaten shared that through the Red Cross she has learned there are heroes willing to help strangers all around us.
“Because of all of our efforts, Jen’s here. She saw her son graduate from high school. We get to enjoy her every day at work. And I was honored to be there to help you. You’re the strongest person I know,” Griffin said.
According to Roaten, the American Red Cross awards date back to 1911, 110 years ago. Since their inception, the awards have been focused on recognizing those who in time of emergency, use their life-saving skills or knowledge to save or sustain a life.
In 1928, the single award evolved into three; the Certificate of Merit, the Life Saving Award, and the Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action, which is what these seven people were awarded.