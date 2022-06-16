ROSEVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Clair Bishop of Mendenhall Road in Brookville were the guests of honor at a reception Saturday at the Roseville Grange, held in celebration of their golden wedding anniversary.
Clair David Bishop Sr. and Donna Marie Sharp were united in marriage on June 10, 1972, at Grace Lutheran Church in Shippenville. The Rev. Gene Link performed the ceremony.
The couple is now retired and enjoy traveling.
They are the parents of two sons, Clair David Bishop Jr. and Theodore James Bishop. Five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren complete their family circle.
Approximately 60 friends and family members attended the celebration.