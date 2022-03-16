When I was growing up, I often heard preachers talking about sin, saying that sins of “omission” were just as bad as sins of “commission.” It took awhile for me to understand what they meant.
Later, when I came into the Apostolic faith, one of the Bible verses that was often quoted by my pastor (Brother Rex) is James 4:17 — “Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin.” What the preachers had been saying years ago finally made sense: it is just as wrong not to do the good things we know we are supposed to do as it is to do the bad things we aren’t supposed to do!
How many times are we guilty of those sins of omission? Possibly every time we find ourselves saying, “Oh, I meant to do that, but . . .” or “I thought about doing that, but . . .”
Nearly 200 years ago someone named Henry G. John published “A Hand-book of Proverbs.” One of those proverbs said, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”
It is so easy to say we are going to do something, and then get so busy that we forget to do it — many times until it is too late.
Our intentions often come in the form of promises made but seldom kept. I have a friend who told me several weeks ago that she would call in a couple days when things slowed down for her, just to talk. I’m still waiting for her call. Another friend told me to call her anytime, that she always has her phone with her and would be glad to talk. In the past six weeks I have tried to call her five times that she has not answered her phone nor returned the call. Good intentions? Yes. Sins of omission? I don’t know. Promises made? For sure.
Sometimes those omissions can be so subtle we don’t even realize what happened. I was telling someone about a mutual friend who was in the hospital. She said, “Well, if you talk to her, give her my love.” Sure, I did that, but why didn’t she do it herself and maybe get her own blessing?
There are so many little things we can do to add comfort, peace, hope, encouragement, happiness to the life of another — a phone call, a card, a small gift. Even something as simple as a text message that takes less than a minute to send can change a bad day into a good day for the person receiving it.
Every day we come in contact with someone who needs something that we can give. And we might be the only one who meet that person’s needs.
Thought for the week — A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal. (Steve Mariboli)