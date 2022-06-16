It has been over 40 years since we said good-bye to my dad, but in many ways he is still with us and is missed just as much as he was during those dark days of November 1981.
Yes, there were times that Dad disappointed me, and probably more times that I disappointed him. But the disappointing times are not remembered nearly as often as the good times are. Many of the things we did as a family when we were kids are still favorites today, things we like to share with friends and the younger generations in our family.
Dad was a quiet man, and as such was a quiet teacher. Three lessons he (and Mom!) taught still stand out in my mind.
First of all, when doing something, do it to the best of your ability. It doesn’t matter if you are doing that something for God, for someone else or for yourself. Do the best you know how to do with the talents and materials you have been given.
Through his actions he showed us that helping others sometimes has to come before our own wants and desires. For the five years that I worked night-shift at The Spirit in Punxsy, I would usually get home between 1 and 2 a.m. It was a standing rule that I was to call Dad when I was ready to start home, and then he would wait up until I was safely in the house. It didn’t matter that he had to be up at 6:30 to get ready for his own work day, he was putting my safety first.
Most importantly he taught us to keep our faith in God. Although he wasn’t much of a reader, Dad knew a lot. Occasionally he would buy a hunting magazine or a coin magazine, but he always had time to read his Bible. He died a very painful death from colon cancer, and many times I would see him sleeping on the sofa, with his Bible in his hands.
My dad wasn’t perfect; none of us are. Is he still missed? Yes. Is he remembered? Yes. Is he still loved? Most definitely.
After Dad passed, the Lord was gracious and brought other fathers into my life, to help guide me along the way. My father-in-law always had words of encouragement and helped in whatever ways he could as long as his health allowed. Spiritual fathers — Rev. Akester, Bishop Neeley, Bishop Jeffries, Bishop Sparrow (even if he is younger than I am!), and my own pastor, Brother Rex — have all used the Word of God to guide not only me, but all who will listen to them, as we travel through these challenging days. Some of those fathers have also gone on to their spiritual reward, but like my own dad, they are still loved and remembered.
As we celebrate Father’s Day, it is good to remember Dad, because without him, I wouldn’t be here. When we remember the good times rather than the disappointing times, we will find that we truly have been blessed to have all these fathers in our lives, because they were gifts to us from our Heavenly Father, who gives only good gifts to his children.
To all the fathers who have touched my life in any way, may the Lord Jesus Christ bless you in a very special way today. Happy Father’s Day.
p p p
Thought for the week — Every son quotes his father, in words and in deeds. (Terri Guillemets)