Last week we celebrated Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter or Resurrection Sunday — all important dates to Christians. Each one has special meaning, because not only were those events for all mankind, they can also be made personal by each one of us.
Those celebrations recall what I consider to be some of the bigger blessings God has given to us. But what about all the little blessings that come our way, that we so seldom see as blessings? Do we ever stop to give thanks for those little things that touch our lives?
Saturday afternoon I came in to the office to take care of a couple things, and found a card and small gift on my desk. I wasn’t expecting that, but undoubtedly was blessed. The first blessing was that someone had thought about me, and cared enough to take precious moments out of their busy day to do more than think. The next blessing was that I will have that card and gift to look at often, and will be able to thank the Lord for bringing that person and friendship into my life. Not only has the gift touched my life, it will become a blessing to others with whom I can share it.
I also received several Easter cards in the mail, little blessings for the same reasons.
I was able to share Easter dinner with my oldest sister. Both of us have lost our husbands, but the Lord made sure neither of us was alone. While we were in the restaurant, in a dining room filled mostly with strangers, I saw a gentleman a few tables away who smiled and waved, and someone at the next table said, “It’s good to see you; it’s been a long time.” More little blessings.
This morning when I came to work, my favorite parking space was one of the few open spaces on the block. When I pulled in to the space, I discovered that the meter had nearly two hours of time already paid. A double-blessing on a rather cloudy morning.
A special friend, whom I rarely get to see, texted the other night and suggested we might be able to have lunch some day this week.
Driving to Grove City Friday afternoon, traffic was light, the roads were dry, the day was beautiful and I had our youngest church member as my traveling companion. The hours between going and coming were a delightful time of encouragement and support as we met with members from one of our sister churches.
Most of the time we think of things like this as things that just happened, things and events that are just part of a normal day of living. But when we look at them as blessings, and thank God for blessing us even in the small ways, knowing that he cares about the smallest things in our lives, we will find that even more blessings are coming our way. As the song we learned as children in Sunday school so many years ago reminds us, “When the prayers go up, the blessings come down.”
Thought for the week — Character is what emerges from all the little things you were too busy to do yesterday, but did anyway. (Mignon McLaughlin)