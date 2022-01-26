In one of his teachings Jesus said, “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy.” Today there is a thief running wild in this world.
However, unlike most thieves, this thief is known by many names: COVID, Coronavirus, Pandemic, Omicron and more. This thief has no mercy and is attacking young and old alike.
The COVID thief is here to kill. Thousands of lives have been lost because of this thief. Even those who have taken every precaution can be a victim.
The COVID thief is here to steal. He is stealing precious time away from families who are separated when one or more members falls victim to the virus. He is stealing moments from people who cannot be with a loved one during their final hours of life. He is stealing a reason to live from those who are isolated in nursing homes and other places where quarantine reigns.
And the COVID thief is here to destroy. Not only is he destroying nations, he is destroying homes and families. Families are being destroyed by disagreements about the vaccines. Families are being destroyed by their fear of coming into contact with someone who may have been exposed to the virus. Families, schools, businesses and all walks of life are being destroyed by disagreements about all the conflicting protocols of fighting the pandemic.
Yes, the COVID thief is having a grand old time stealing, killing and destroying as he circles the world.
But there is one thing the COVID thief has overlooked, or perhaps failed to notice. In spite of all the misery this thief is bringing into our lives, he has failed to notice that there is still a thread of hope among many people. Attached to that hope is compassion and a willingness to help others.
As Rex and I struggled with COVID, for the first few days together, and then separated, we were overwhelmed with the outpouring of offers to help us in any way possible. Not only did the offers come from family and church members, many offers to help were given by casual friends and even friends of family members.
Those offers of help, wrapped in compassion, continued when the Lord called Rex home. I am still amazed at the number of people who said, “Is there anything you need? Is there any way I can help?”
Yes, the COVID thief is running wild around the world. And he takes great delight in killing, stealing and destroying, and will probably claim many more victims before he is finally stopped in his tracks.
But as long as there is compassion among the people, a willingness to care about and help others, the COVID thief will not have the final victory.
Thought for the week — Sometimes it takes only one act of kindness and caring to change a person’s life. (Jackie Chan)