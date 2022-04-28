Last Monday afternoon when the snowflakes started falling, a lot of people were grumbling and complaining. Most were failing to see that particular beauty that comes with a snowfall, something we may not see again for quite awhile.
Sometimes the Lord punishes our grumbling and complaining, but there are other times when he is merciful and helps us see our troubles in a more humorous light.
Talking with my sister who is in Florida was one of those moments. She said someone told her that the snowfall we were receiving on Monday was supposed to be here in February, but due to the shortages in the supply chain, it didn’t arrive until April! My first response was to giggle, because it showed the snowfall in a whole different light.
But then I got to thinking about it, and realized there is an even deeper lesson for us. Man’s supply chain obviously can get clogged, delayed, hindered, whatever you might want to say. But God’s supply chain never does. Everything God does is right on time, all the time, to fulfill his plan. Not our plans, but his plan.
On Tuesday there were a lot of police reports about accidents that had happened on Monday, mostly involving people who were driving too fast for the snowy conditions. I can’t second-guess God, but maybe he sent those snowflakes so people would slow down just a little after the busy Easter weekend. Maybe he had a different purpose. I don’t know, but I know it was his plan.
Tuesday morning the quote on one of my desk calendars reminded me that “the stronger the winds, the deeper the roots, and the longer the winds, the more beautiful the tree.”
The troubles and trials in our lives — even a snowfall in mid-April — can make us stronger. If we never had problems to solve, situations to overcome, challenges to meet, how would we ever grow? How would we ever learn anything?
We all know people who seemingly have had everything handed to them on the proverbial silver platter. For the most part, we see them as spoiled brats. When a real challenge comes to them, often the only way they know how to deal with it is to buy the answer or bully the weaker persons around them until they get what they want.
Sometimes trials come our way that we would rather not face. If we don’t face them, we might be destroyed. But when we do face them and meet the challenge, we become stronger and more beautiful, perhaps in a new and different way than we were before. Sometimes that new strength is in a renewed faith in the Lord, realizing he has answers man could never provide. And sometimes we find that he was working on the answer to that problem long before we even knew there was a problem.
The hyacinths in our flower bed were covered by the snow, with their pink and purple blossoms drooping. As the snow started to melt on Tuesday and Wednesday, the hyacinths sprang back to life, having rested for a night. With the warmth of the sun, their challenge was overcome and they were ready to do again what they were put on earth to do — share their own unique beauty and fragrance with all who would pass by.
Thought for the week — Nothing outside of you can make you feel sad, angry, weak or disheartened without your permission. (Author unknown)