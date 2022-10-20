KARNS CITY — Brookville senior quarterback Noah Peterson was the next man up and he almost was perfect in the Raiders 34-7 win over Karns City Friday night at Karns City high school in District 9 Class 2A action.
Peterson wasn’t a quarterback when the season began, but was down on the depth chart if needed. He was coming off a 500-yard receiving season as a first-year junior. Now, after injuries to quarterbacks Charlie Krug and Easton Belfiore, he’s the man.
Against the Gremlins, Peterson went 100/100 as he threw for 103 yards and completed 13 of his 14 pass attempts while rushing for 125 yards on just eight carries.
All of it added up to a convincing win over the Gremlins, who had just two first downs via penalty in the first half as the Raiders built a 21-0 lead before the Gremlins scored, then tacked on two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to set the final.
The Raiders rushed for 239 yards — Jackson Zimmerman rushed for 79 yards on 25 carries with three TDs before leaving the game in the second half — and basically pushed the Gremlins around for a convincing win.
“It took us a while to find our identity the past couple of weeks,” said Raiders head coach Scott Park, whose team evened its record to 4-4. “We’re playing with a fourth-string quarterback (referring back to before season started) and stuff like that. I’m just really proud of them and it’s never easy coming down here.”
On the flip side, Gremlins quarterback Eric Booher completed just two passes for 14 yards and three interceptions in a game where the Gremlins failed to gain a first down in the first half that wasn’t via penalty.
“We just were not prepared,” Karns City coach Joe Sherwin said. “That’s one me. We just couldn’t do anything offensively. We held them all right in the first half.”
Zimmerman went over 900 yards rushing for the season while Peterson, in the Raiders’ short-passing scheme, has completed an amazing 39 of 48 passes so far.
“It helps that (Zimmerman) is very athletic,” Park said. “Athletes just have that knack. Some of those plays he busted tonight we had just put in this week. It’s a big win. The kids wanted to come down here and get a big win.”
The Raiders led 14-0 at halftime, but dominated with field position and on the stat sheet even more. Punter Bryce Weaver came within inches of having three of his punts getting downed inside the 2-yard line, but settled for two and two touchbacks.
Weaver’s first boot off the Raiders’ first possession pinned the Gremlins at their own 1. Karns City was able to get a first down via a roughing the punter call, but punted away and on the first play from their own 27, the Raiders got a big 69-yard run from Peterson. One play later, it was Zimmerman scoring on his 4-yarder.
The Raiders scored again just before halftime. After stalling on a drive to the Gremlins’ 13, the Raiders force another Karns City three-and-out and the driving starting at the Gremlins’ 42 set up a scoring drive.
Peterson’s 29-yard flip pass to Brayden Kunselman in motion got the Raiders to the Gremlins’ 14 and with 18 seconds left, Zimmerman scored on his 2-yard run.
Brookville got the ball first after halftime and chewed up as much clock as possible on a 14-play, 76-yard drive in 7:10 which was capped off by a Zimmerman score.
“To me getting the time off the clock was more important than scoring,” Park said. “Scoring was a bonus. If we come out and score quick that’s more time for Karns City. They were starting to find a little groove in the second half.”
Nathan Hess scored the Gremlins only touchdown late in the third quarter, but the Raiders answered with two more touchdowns in the fourth to put the game away.
“(Brookville) played great defense and hats off to them,” Sherwin said. “But at the same time there are things we need clean up. We’ll watch the film and we’ll see. Sometimes we miss a block and sometimes pattern are not run right. It’s a combination of different things.”
All three Raiders interceptions of Booher came in the second half, two by Kunselman and one by Peterson. Kunselman’s second off a tipped pass off a Gremlins receiver set up Peterson’s 10-yard TD run with 7:46 left in the game while Peterson’s interception on Karns City’s next possession led to Carson Weaver’s 6-yard TD run. Peterson’s 45-yard keeper took the Raiders to the 12 during the drive.
After starting 0-3, the Raiders have won four of five games.
“After game five we said we have a five-game season and we are going in 0-0,” Park said. “We want to win the second half of the season.”
Karns City (4-4) travels to winless Bradford Friday.
Correspondent Steve Cukovich contributed to this story.