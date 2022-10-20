NEW BETHLEHEM — Getting revenge from an earlier season 8-3 loss to Redbank Valley at home, the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team beat the Bulldogs 3-1 on a chilly Monday night under the lights at the football field.
Bailee Verdill scored the only first half goal with 6:42 left in the half as the Lions led 1-0 at halftime. Thomas Uckert assisted on the goal. Verdill had a goal wiped away on an offside call about seven minutes before this goal.
Redbank Valley had a penalty kick by Kieren Fricko that was stopped by goalkeeper Tyler Bingham who made several key saves throughout the match.
Despite being down 1-0 at halftime, the Bulldogs outshot C-L 6-3 in the first half.
“We had opportunities tonight, but we just didn’t finish,” said Redbank Valley head coach Ty Scott. “They finished on their opportunities and that was the difference. They have a really good team over there and hopefully we’ll meet them in the playoffs.”
Owen Clouse connected on a penalty kick less than a minute into the second half at 39:31 to tie the score 1-1.
The tie didn’t last long as Verdill scored off a corner kick pass from Wyatt Boyden at 38:10 to give C-L the lead.
Verdill picked up a yellow card at the 22:00 minute mark and had to sit out until the 17:00 minute mark.
Danny Schweitzer scored an unassisted goal with 10:17 to play giving the Lions the 3-1 lead.
Bingham made the lead hold up by making several key saves down the stretch to keep the Bulldogs off the board. He would make 14 saves for the game.
“Tyler made some huge saves for us,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery. “They had a lot of scoring chances in the second half, and he came up big. That’s a three-year starter and a senior who stepped up big when he needed to.”
Prior to this meeting C-L (13-2) had been playing four of their last five against potential playoff teams so the Lions have been preparing for the playoffs already late in the season.
“This is how we expect to play,” said Montgomery. “There are a lot of good teams in single A of District 9 and we’ve seen a bunch of those teams this season. We talked about that we’re built for these close games. We wanted to come in here and prove that the game at our place was a fluke and we knew we could play better than we showed in that first game.”
C-L had one game left at home Wednesday against DuBois Central Catholic, which won’t count toward playoff seeding. Coupled with last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Karns City, the Lions are the likely top seed for the District 9 Class 1A playoffs that begin next week. The bracket will be announced late this week.
In last Saturday’s win over Karns City, it was the program’s first-ever win against the Gremlins as all four goals scored in the game came after a scoreless first half.
Last Thursday, the Lions blasted Keystone 15-0 as Verdill broke the team’s single-season scoring record as his four goals against the Panthers upped his total to 38, passing his older brother Beau’s 2019 mark of 36.