SHIPPENSBURG — Clarion-Limestone junior Ryan Hummell made it a family affair on the podium last Friday at the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships.
Hummell’s fourth-place finish in the javelin followed his brother Riley, who finished eighth back in 2018.
Big brother threw further when his eighth-place medal came with a throw of 182 feet, but Ryan finished higher. That’s just how it goes in the throws sometimes.
Hummell beat the rain with his three prelim throws coming before it began to fall Friday morning and that’s when he threw his fourth-place throw of 166 feet, 7 inches. It was actually his first attempt of the day.
“The weather played a factor after my prelim round,” Hummell said. “I just threw what I threw. I’m happy I got a fourth. That wasn’t expected with my throw like that.”
Hummell wants to get to his brother’s career-best mark of 182-5, although he didn’t need it Friday. He does have another year to get it done.
Hummell was the 13th Lion to medal at states and the highest finisher since Dan Alderton won four medals placing third or better in 2000 and 2001, winning the state title in the 400 dash in 2001.
Had Hummell matched his career-best of 180-7 from the Redbank Valley Invitational, he would’ve finished one notch higher in third, but the battle for the state title belonged to Wyoming Area’s Drew Mruk and Ligonier Valley’s Miles Higgins.
Both finished with throws over 200 feet, Mruk going a career-best 211 feet, 9 inches on his last throw. Winning the District 2 title with a previous-best 210-6, Mruk already had the lead at 209-3 from his first throw of the final. Higgins, a fourth-place medalist last year, wound up second with a career-best 200-11, which came on his second throw of the day.
After Hummell’s opening throw that got him on the podium, he went 160-10, 156-8, 158-4, foul and 165-6. Third place went to Joshua Lehman of West Shore Christian. Lehman’s final throw of 171-11 vaulted him from fourth and dropped Hummell to fourth.
Fifth through eighth on the stand were Joe Reed of Riverside (165), Zach Barnes of Montoursville (163-6), Vincenzo Scott of Purchase Line (162-8) and Jonah Chavez (158-2). Five of the medalists threw their best mark on their final throw, actually.
Mruk, Hummell and Reed were all juniors.
C-L’s other state qualifier, returning eighth-place long jump medalist in senior Brooke Kessler, came up shy on getting to the podium again. She wound up 25th with a leap of 15 feet, 6 1/2 inches. Her other two jumps went 14-8.75 and 14-10.25.
All nine finalists went over 17 feet and D9 champion Baylee Blauser of Union/A-C Valley won it all with a jump of 18 feet, 6 3/4 inches. Blauser did that jump on her second try in the preliminaries after opening with an 18-6.25.