RIDGWAY — Wrapping up the regular season, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams got another chance to run on the District 9 Championship course at Ridgway’s Francis Grandinetti Elementary School on Tuesday.
Against the hosts, Elk County Catholic and Kane, the boys and girls combined to finish 4-1. The Raiders swept ECC (28-29), Kane (15-50) and Ridgway (20-44) while the Lady Raiders beat Kane (25-31) and lost to ECC (24-32).
The meet records wrapped up at 17-3 for the Raiders and 9-8 for the Lady Raiders as both teams prepare for the district meet on the same course on Oct. 29.
Individually Tuesday, Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber won the boys’ race in 17:17, 12 seconds ahead of Elk County Catholic’s Julian Funaki with ECC’s Adam Straub third in 17:45.
The Raiders put the trio of Ty Fiscus (17:49), Jack Gill (17:59) and Brady Means (18:39) across the line in fourth through sixth. Also scoring for the Raiders was Cole Householder (8th, 18:56). Also running were Alec Geer (10th, 19:05), Evan McKalsen (11th, 19:18), Ian Clowes (12th, 19:22), Coyha Brown (16th, 20:00), Jacob Murdock (19th, 20:23) and Noah Shick (24th, 24:49).
The Lady Raiders got a third-place finish from Erika Doolittle (21:40), who finished behind ECC’s trio of Grace Neubert (19:46), Sophia Bille (20:03) and Gianna Bille (21:23).
Brookville’s Anna Fiscus (5th, 22:45), Casey Riley (8th, 25:00), Ella Fiscus (12th, 26:31), Claira Downs (13th, 26:49) and Mackenzie Jacobson (14th, 27:24) also ran.
In the junior high races, the boys and girls combined to go 5-0 with the Raiders topping ECC (18-41), Kane (20-36) and Ridgway (17-40) and the Lady Raiders beating ECC (16-39) and Kane (15-40). The Raiders finished 14-3 while the Lady Raiders were 7-8.
Liam Whitling (10:11) and Luke Fiscus (10:47) were 1-2 for the Raiders in the boys’ race. Nathan Kramer (11:42) and Caleb Werner (11:44) finished fifth and sixth overall.
In the girls’ race, Emma North (12:20), Sydney Murdock (12:42), Maggie Shaffer (13:41) and Seren Pospisal (14:33) finished 1-4.
In other meets:
SATURDAY, Oct. 15
Brookville runs at
Rocky Grove
At Two Mile Run State Park in Dempseytown, both Brookville squads ran at the Rocky Grove Invitational with the Raiders placing seventh out of 21 teams and the Lady Raiders finishing ninth out of 20 squads, mostly from District 9.
For the Raiders, it was Ty Fiscus (13th, 18:13) leading the way with Jack Gill (41st, 19:25), Brady Means (52nd, 19:40), Alec Geer (57th, 19:46) and Evan McKalsen (96th, 20:57) also scoring. Also running were Ian Clowes (103rd, 21:16), Jacob Murdock (109th, 21:21), Hunter Rupp (152nd, 23:01) and Noah Shick (199th, 26:35).
The Lady Raiders got a 20th-place finish from Erika Doolittle (22:37) while Anna Fiscus (35th, 23:29), Kaida Yoder (60th, 24:39), Ella Fiscus (67th, 24:54) and MacKenzie Jacobson (139th, 29:38) also scored. Claira Downs (149th, 30:22) also ran.
Team titles went to the Titusville girls with Brockway finishing sixth, the only D9 team ahead of the Lady Raiders. Rocky Grove won the boys’ title ahead of Oil City, Bradford, North Clarion, Saegertown, Cochranton and the Raiders.
In the junior high race, the Raiders sent three boys with Liam Whitling (11th, 11:41), Luke Fiscus (19th, 11:58) and Caleb Werner (74th, 13:38) running.
The girls finished 13th out of 16 scoring teams. Emma Northey (23rd, 13:57), Sydney Murdock (47th, 14:45), Maggie Shaffer (77th, 16:02), Seren Pospisal (82nd, 16:26) and Leah Rafferty (127th, 21:17).
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12
Brookville runs at C-L
At the C-L Sports Complex last week, it was Brookville and Karns City visiting C-L. The Raiders swept the Lions (20-36) and Karns City (20-39) while the Lady Raiders edged the Lady Lions (27-30) and Karns City (21-34).
The Raiders put Ty Fiscus (17:44) and Cole Householder (17:54) across the line 1-2 with C-L’s Logan Lutz (17:57) finishing third with Karns City’s Griffin Booher (17:58) and the Raiders’ Jack Gill (18:30) making up the top five overall.
C-L’s Ty Rankin (18:31), Brookville’s Coyha Brown (18:58) and Brady Means (19:01), and C-L’s Jack Craig (19:04) finished sixth, eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.
While C-L’s Adisen Jackson won the girls’ race in 21:32, the Lady Raiders’ Erika Doolittle (21:54) and Anna Fiscus (22:33) were 2-3 with Ella Fiscus (6th, 24:06), Casey Riley (8th, 24:54) and Corinne Siar (14th, 28:20) scoring.
The Lady Lions also got a fourth and fifth form Clara Coulson (22:48) and Olivia Radaker (23:45).