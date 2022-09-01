BROCKWAY —Coming off a season-opening four-set loss to DuBois Central Catholic on Monday, the Brookville volleyball team had little time to mull over that setback as it was right back on the court Tuesday night.
The Lady Raiders suffered some of the same inconsistencies they did in the opener, particularly at the service line, but they battled their way to a five-set victory against the Lady Rovers, 18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 12-25, 15-6.
Both teams really struggled with consistent play in the match, and in the end it was Brookville that put it all together to win a lopsided fifth set, 15-6, to take home its first win of the season.
That strong fifth set came on the heels of the Lady Raiders being run off the court, 25-12, in the fourth set after taking a 2-1 lead. In the end, it was that service game that really pushed Brookville to victory.
The Lady Raiders basically broke even at the service on the night, recording 15 missed serves and 14 aces. However, they got three big aces early in the fifth set as three-point service stints by Eden Wonderling and Julie Monnoyer helped the Lady Raiders race out to an 8-2 lead in the race to 15 points.
Monnoyer had two aces and a kill in the opening spurt, while Wonderling had an ace herself.
Brockway never recovered from Brookville’s quick surge in the fifth, as the Lady Raiders got two points from Sam Whitling late in the decisive set before Monnoyer hammered home a kill on match point.
Monnoyer led Brookville with seven kills and two blocks, while Wonderling added six kills at the net. Reggan Olson paced the Brookville service game with a match-high 16 points and five aces. Wonderling added 12 points and three aces, while Monnoyer had nine points and four aces.
“We had a hard-fought few sets last night (Monday) vs. DCC, so this was really about coming back and fixing those mistakes,” said Brookville first-year head coach Elice Morelock, whose team hosts Bradford Thursday in a busy start to the season. “Serves were a big part of our loss last night, so we kind of tried to re-really ourselves and get those serves in. We lost it in the middle, but the girls were able to pull themselves out tonight.”
In Monday’s opener, the Lady Raiders dropped a four-setter at home to DuBois Central Catholic. After winning the opening set, 27-25, the Lady Raiders dropped the final three, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20.
The Lady Raiders rebounded a little from the lopsided second and third sets and led the fourth set 15-12 and were within 21-20, but a Marina Hanes kill, Risser ace and match-point kill from Elensky ended the night.
Brookville got five kills and three aces from Eden Wonderling, and five kills apiece as well from Brooke Stephens and Julie Monnoyer.
“We tried working with some different substitutions to get some ore players in, get a feel for the team,” first-year Lady Raiders head coach Elice Morelock said. “This is kind of a building year, so we’re still trying to work out some of the kinks and bugs right now.
Brookville won the junior varsity matchup in three sets.
Morelock served as an assistant coach for six years before a one-year hiatus last year. She replaces head coach Tina Householder.
And it’s a big roster that required some trimming. They started with 38 girls and cut down to 31, a rare but needed maneuver for a sports program at Brookville.
“It was a difficult process to make the cuts, let alone the decision to do it,” said Morelock, a special education teacher in the elementary grades for the past 13 years. “It hasn’t been too bad. We’re working out some adjustments and some girls aren’t necessarily in positions that they want to play or have played in the past. We have a lot of outside hitters, so we’re trying to fill in those gaps with girls that have skills in those areas as well. We’re building those skills to compensate for what we had in the past, but not this year.”
Seniors Olson, Brielle Ross and Stephens, and the junior Wonderling saw varsity rotation time last year. Olson will be the primary setter while junior Zoie Potts moves into the libero spot. Junior Ava Sorek will be a weakside hitter while Monnoyer, another junior, works into a key role as middle hitter. Also getting varsity time in Monday’s opener were juniors Natasha Rush and Victoria Hill, sophomore Jordan Daisley and freshman setter Samantha Whitling.
“We do want to have a solid core of six to start and solid subs to come in and out when we can during the games,” Morelock said. “Our goals are to have obviously a winning season and to build a cohesive group that functions as a team on and off the court with the subs and will be able to focus and buckle down when they need to have that mental perseverance as well and build their physical skills.”
Assisting Morelock are Dan Olson, her husband Alan and Kaylee Himes.
ROSTER
Seniors: Reggan Olson, Brielle Ross, Brooke Stephens.
Juniors: Aubrey Eble, Victoria Hill, Julie Monnoyer, Zoie Potts, Natasha Rush, Ava Sorek, Eden Wonderling.
Sophomores: Jamison Colgan, Amanda Corbett, Jordan Daisley, Riley Eble, Averi Pangallo, Gabby Phillips, Izabel Simpson, Cadence Suhan, Alyssa Tollini.
Freshmen: Adell Doty, Laela Kammerdeiner, Casey Riley, Corinne Siar, Gabby West, Samantha Whitling, Kaida Yoder.
SCHEDULE
Recommended Video
August
29-DuBois CC, L
30-at Brockway, W
September
1-Bradford
8-at Punxsutawney
10-at Brockway Tournament
12-at Clearfield
15-St. Marys
19-at Karns City
20-at Redbank Valley
22-DuBois
26-A-C Valley
29-at Bradford
October
3-Clearfield
4-at Ridgway
6-Punxsutawney
11-Kane
13-at St. Marys
15-at ECC JV Tournament
18-at DuBois
20-Brockway
22-at Elk Co. Catholic Invitational
JV games begin at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.
— J-D Sports Editor Rich Rhoades contributed to this story.