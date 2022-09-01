BROCKWAY —Coming off a season-opening four-set loss to DuBois Central Catholic on Monday, the Brookville volleyball team had little time to mull over that setback as it was right back on the court Tuesday night.

The Lady Raiders suffered some of the same inconsistencies they did in the opener, particularly at the service line, but they battled their way to a five-set victory against the Lady Rovers, 18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 12-25, 15-6.

