STRATTANVILLE — Two days, two home games, two wins for the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team.
Bailee Verdill scored the first four goals in helping the Lions win their second game in as many days with a 5-2 victory over Forest Area on Tuesday afternoon.
After Verdill scored the first four goals of the contest, Logan Bish netted a goal for the Fires to cut the lead to 4-1 at halftime.
Reece Geiger scored on a penalty kick at the 27:44 mark of the second half for a 5-1 lead before Mitch Boyden added the final goal of the contest at 7:39 to set the final score.
Next up for the Lions is another home game on Thursday at Clarion High School against Brockway starting at 6 p.m.
Next Tuesday, the Lions visit Keystone.
In Monday’s opener, after a weather delay for thunder before the start with Oil City, it didn’t take long for the Lions to start a little thunder of their own scoring goals in a 12-0 rout also at the C-L Sports Complex.
“We had some nerves at the start of the game plus the delayed start probably didn’t help,” said Lions head coach Don Montgomery. “Once we settled down and got into the flow of the game I felt our guys did a very good job in all phases of the game”
Verdill got things started for C-L (1-0) at the 34:27 mark. It would be the first of four goals on the evening for him.
Freshman Danny Schweitzer scored his first career goal at 24:42. Three minutes later Verdill added his second goal. Thomas Uckert scored his first of two at the 18:43 mark of the first for a 4-0 lead.
The Lions would tack on four more goals in the first half with Verdill getting the hat trick at 16:01. Geiger, Boyden and Schweitzer rounded out the scoring for an 8-0 halftime lead.
Verdill, Boyden, Uckert and Jason Megnin scored in the second half to set the final score.
“Overall, I was really pleased with the effort,” said Montgomery. “The ability to share the ball and having so many different goal scorers. It isn’t just one guy as we have many guys who have the ability to put the ball in the back of the net.”
Uckert also added a pair of assists in the game while Boyden and Geiger each added a helper. Brendan Betwy picked up a pair of assists while Blaise Cunningham and Tyler Bingham each added an assist.
C-L outshot Oil City 24-2.