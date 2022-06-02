DUBOIS — Struggling with command on the mound, the Clarion-Limestone Lions were unable to make it a season sweep of DuBois Central Catholic.
Back on April 13, the Lions beat the Cardinals 3-1 in eight innings at Stern Field. The rematch was for the District 9 Class 1A title at Showers Field on Memorial Day and the Cardinals grabbed the title with a 5-1 victory.
Lions pitchers Bryson Huwar and Tommy Smith combined to throw a three-hitter. However, they also combined to walk eight batters and hit three more.
C-L actually outhit the Cardinals 4-3, but the Lions were unable to muster much else off of the DCC duo of Brandin Anderson and Cole Sansom.
“That’s just baseball for you,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith, whose team dropped to 11-6 going into Monday’s state playoff opener against the WPIAL champion. “They took advantage of the walks and such and we weren’t able to get much going with the limited opportunities that we had today.”
Monday, it’ll be either Eden Christian or Union-New Castle at a WPIAL site and time to be announced. Those two were scheduled to play Wednesday.
Against DCC, Huwar lasted just two-plus innings allowing three earned runs on just one hit, but he walked five and hit two batters. Smith pitched four innings allowing two earned runs on two hits. He walked three and hit two batters.
“Bryson threw a lot of pitches this past week but he wanted to try it today, so we figured he deserved that opportunity,” said Todd Smith.
Huwar threw 52 pitches in four innings last Tuesday in the Lions’ 5-3 playoff-opening win over A-C Valley/Union, then went six innings and 105 pitches in Thursday’s 7-2 semifinal win over Clarion. So Huwar was going against the Cardinals on three days of rest.
Neither team would score in the first as Logan Lutz led off the game with a walk before Anderson retired the next three batters. The same happened in the bottom of the inning as Aiden Snowberger walked before Huwar retired the next three Cardinals hitters.
C-L got a pair of singles after one out in the second from Nick Aaron and Corbin Coulson. Aaron was thrown out trying to reach third on a wild pitch. Coulson did reach third on another wild pitch, but a strikeout ended the threat.
In the bottom of the inning, Kaden Brezenski walked to lead off the inning before Sansom hit into a double play. A hit batter and two walks then loaded the bases before Snowberger hit a ground-rule double down the left field line to drive in two runs before a strikeout ended the inning with the Cardinals ahead 2-0.
“We got that one double play which we were on a high from then a couple walks and a hit batter and a little flare drove in a couple runs,” said Smith. “Bryson just didn’t have his best command today, though we still have games to play.”
Tommy Smith hit a double off the wall after two outs in the third inning but was stranded at second.
Sansom hit an RBI double to drive in Braydon Fox who had walked to start the inning to give DCC a 3-0 lead after three.
Matt Pyne drove in a run with a groundout in the fourth to push the lead to 4-0.
The Cardinals scored their final run without the benefit of a hit as Carter Hickman was hit by a pitch to lead off the fifth before later scoring on a wild pitch for a 5-0 lead.
C-L scored its lone run in the top of the sixth inning as Tommy Smith led off with a walk. Huwar reached on an infield error, putting runners on first and second. Jordan Hesdon then singled to drive in Smith. However, Sansom settled down to retire the next three batters to keep the score 4-1.
Anderson worked the first five innings allowing no runs on three hits. He walked one and struck out five.
Sansom allowed one run on one hit in two innings. He walked two and struck out three.
Tommy Smith, Hesdon, Aaron and Coulson collected the four hits for the Lions.
Snowberger collected two hits and two RBIs for DCC while Sansom added one hit with an RBI.
“The bottom line today is that we didn’t capitalize on our chances and they did which is what really good teams do and DCC has a really good team.”
The Cardinals play the WPIAL third seed, either Rochester or Our Lady of Sacred Heart, also on Monday.
In last week’s semifinal:
THURSDAY, May 26
C-L 7, Clarion 2
Also at Showers Field, the Lions beat their rival Bobcats to secure their first D9 title game appearance since 2005.
The Lions broke up a 2-2 tie after five innings to score five runs in the sixth and seventh innings put pull away for the win.
In the sixth, Logan Lutz doubled with two outs and scored on Tommy Smith’s single to give the Lions a 3-2 lead. Then in the seventh, the Lions put the game away with four runs as Jase Ferguson and Corbin Coulson doubled around a walk to Nick Aaron. Jake Smith followed with a big two-out single.
Bryson Huwar went six innings, giving up five hits while walking five and striking out two. Smith got the final three outs in the bottom of the seventh, striking out one and walking one.
The Lions scored twice in the second. Coulson’s groundout pushed home an earned run in Ferguson, who reached on an infield error to start the inning. Jake Smith singled in Nick Aaron to put the Lions up 2-0.
Lutz came up with the defensive play of the game in the fourth inning, preserving their 2-0 lead at the time with a diving catch in shallow left field toward the foul line on a looping liner hit by Devon Lauer with the bases loaded and two outs. Lutz saved at least two runs, if not more, with his web gem.
Clarion tied it, though, the next inning when Chase Kriebel doubled in a run and scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Noah Harrison.