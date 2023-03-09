Not long after the Brookville Raiders’ storybook playoff run to the PIAA Class 3A basketball state final in 2021, Jace Miner got a text from a teammate.
Miner, the all-state guard who is now a sophomore pitcher at Wichita State, appreciated the message thanking him for what he meant to his young varsity career.
It was Clayton Cook.
“I remember him sending me a text, a real nice message telling me how he appreciated how much of a role model I was for him and keeping at it and grinding through the tough parts of basketball and having fun with the best parts and making sure you don’t put too much pressure on yourself,” said Miner in a telephone interview Tuesday.
“He was really appreciative of battling together that one year my senior year and thanked me for everything. I remember sitting with the guys during JV and saying that Clayton was going to be a stud.”
Cook, now a senior, is one of the top players on a 22-2 Raiders team heading to the state playoffs, opening with a first-round matchup at home Saturday against Seton-La Salle.
“I kind of grew up playing baseball with Jace and stuff and you could always tell he was an athlete, but you could really see the leap he took from working so hard and in practice, everybody was trying to go at Jace,” Cook remembered. “We knew he was the fastest and could out-jump everybody, but his leadership and talking to him about working hard and all that stuff just kind of helped.”
Cook is one of four seniors — Noah Peterson, Connor Marshall and Isaac Hetrick were the others — who were on the roster as sophomores during the Raiders’ run to their runner-up finish to Loyalsock in the COVID-affected season. Masks, a two-week shutdown and other adjustments made a brilliant season a little more challenging.
That didn’t stop Miner’s grind, nor anyone around him. The youngsters at the time noticed.
“He was always a fun guy. He always picked on all of us,” Peterson said. “He wasn’t only head down trying to be the best player he could be, he was trying to be the best teammate too. He tried to get us JV players to be better and was just a good teammate. He was really important to the program.”
“It was fun to watch Jace go out there and do his thing,” Marshall said. “He kind of put us on the map and really showed what Brookville athletes could do. It was a special moment and it really motivated me to get back to that.”
Miner saw some potential stardom with his sophomore teammates.
“I remember we had a lot of dogs, guys knowing that they may not play as much that year, but they had a future with that team the next couple years and growing up with it,” Miner said. “I think one thing we’ve seen now is that we have a lot of bulldogs who even know they may not have played much varsity that year, they were still putting in the work to make sure the next year when they were out there that they were ready.”
Raiders head coach Dalton Park obviously had a front-row seat to everything. Miner’s drive to succeed was like no other, and as any coach appreciates, it spilled over.
“The competitiveness inside Jace carried over to the other players,” Park said. “That steal at Ellwood City, then to go back down the court and block the shot, there aren’t many who will do that. He showed the guys that you play every play with no plays off and that’s what the kids took from Jace. And, that hard work pays off.”
Ah yes, Ellwood City, on the road in the quarterfinals. The Raiders and the WPIAL champions were tied at 60-60 with 13.8 seconds left. Ellwood City had the ball after a timeout.
“If I’m being honest, I thought it was over,” Marshall admitted. “I thought we were losing that game, but Jace stepped up and got a big-time steal.”
Miner’s iconic play saw him step into the inbounds pass seemingly out of nowhere, drive for the go-ahead layup with still 9.4 seconds to play. At the other end, Miner was waiting to block the potential game-tying jumper and ALSO got the rebound as time expired.
The play won’t be forgotten, nor will Hunter Geer’s game-winning jumper a few days later to beat Bishop Guilfoyle. Geer’s basket doesn’t happen if Miner doesn’t come out of nowhere, nor do the Hershey’s kisses fly on the Raiders’ court after the win over BG to secure a trip to Hershey for the state final. That moment will never happen again considering neutral courts, minus COVID, are always the rule in state semifinals.
The seniors won’t forget, nor will they forget what role they had to help the Raiders get there.
“That long playoff run we had with me Isaac, Connor and Clayton, in practice we tried to step up and give those varsity players the hardest time to make them better and keep them prepared for the game,” Peterson remembered. “To see what we actually did made an impact in those practices in that playoff run, it was pretty cool. Our JV players here now are doing the same thing. It’ll be pretty special if we can do the same thing.”
Miner won’t forget any of that special season as well.
“It’s a memory of a lifetime,” Miner said. “It’s hard to explain how that moment felt. But the biggest thing was that our team was a family and that’s why the last two years the team is growing more and more like a family atmosphere. You have five guys on the court who trust each other and connect and go through it together. We had some tough times during that season, but even when the season shut down for two weeks, the guys didn’t stop grinding or going to the gym. We made sure we were in the right spots when it came back.”
The affect of that season on the program was deeply positive, as Park has seen since.
“To see the kids who went to the states and how hard they worked through the season paid off,” Park said. “We don’t preach it, we live it and they got to see it through the state playoffs. They saw it through a 20-4 season last year too, so what they teach the 10th grade group this year is that hard work pays off. Then the ninth-graders see that and they start to come out more in the summer, so that’s when things really start to kick in.”
ODDS AND ENDS — Some other thoughts and quotes from the Raiders as they prepare for their state opener:
— Junior Jack Pete didn’t play a minute of basketball his freshman year back during the Raiders’ state run in 2020-21 due to a serious knee injury he suffered in football in October. He was four or five months into what was a remarkable recovery that had him back on the court for his sophomore year. Regardless, he benefited from the run in the seats, watching his older brother Ian who was a junior that year.
“I was probably four or five months into of rehab and I wasn’t even on the team, but Ian was on the team and watched these guys go through that playoff run,” Pete said. “It kind of motivated me to getting back and be healthy and do what they did that year. (Hershey) was just a bigger atmosphere there and made a different kind of game with those surroundings.”
— Hetrick’s hamstring injury in the soccer team’s final game of the season last fall had him behind to start the basketball season. His drive and dish to Cook to beat the third-quarter buzzer and spinning drive to the basket for a layup for the first points of the fourth quarter in last week’s win against Bedford were huge. It pushed the Raiders’ lead from eight to 12 and helped seal the Sub-Regional title win.
Hetrick and junior Caleb Kornbau are valuable bodies off the bench and the strong two-way game from sophomore Kellan Haines have all been key elements to a 20-win season.
“I guess I feel more comfortable,” said Hetrick, who missed five games early. “I don’t feel many aches in my hamstrings as much now, so I can move a little bit better than I could at the beginning of the year,” Hetrick said. “I guess my biggest thing is to play defense and hit the open guy, looking for Cookie inside or skip-passing to Noah on the 3-point line.”
— Defensively speaking, that where the biggest success lies for the Raiders. They’re limiting teams to 32 percent shooting and 35 points per game. Of course, the biggest challenge of the season comes Saturday with the Connor Spratt-led Rebels.
“Coach always says defense wins championships, so we really focus on defense in practices,” Peterson said. “We focus on offense, but when it’s not going, our defense steps up 10 times more than what we can normally do and it kind of saves us.”
“Clayton is the best interior player in the district, but you can’t take away from what these guys, Jack and Noah, do on the perimeter and just tiring out the best player,” Marshall said.
“It’s like, if you get past Noah and Jack, you have to get through Cook,” Hetrick summed up.
“And if they do, our help defense is right there. The rotation is always there, all five guys,” Pete said.