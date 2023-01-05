At the top middle of the pages are the Brookville Grays celebrating their unlikely Federation League title in a six-game win over the DuBois Rockets. Below the team picture is a diving catch by Hunter Geer, dubbed the finals MVP, and Tanner LaBenne sliding in to home plate ahead of the tag in one of the finals games as teammates (and a bat boy) look on. Below Geer’s catch is the Grays’ kind of awkward on-field celebration around Geer after getting the final out of the sixth game. LaBenne, to the right in a Penn State DuBois uniform, is shown awaiting a pitch during the home run derby he went on to win at the Small College World Series in DuBois. in the top left are the District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet champion Brookville Raiders wrestling team with four-time D9 champion Owen Reinsel putting up four fingers while also tangling with Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brandan Chletsos in the 132-pound finals in Hershey. Below him are fellow Raiders state medalists Cole Householder and Bryce Rafferty. The Ultimate Duals brought some big moments on the mat and Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer celebrated with Easton Belfiore on one and with the rest of the team looking on after a big Porter Kahle pin. In the top right, the Brookville Raiders basketball team — it was Ian Pete’s turn — cuts down the net after clinching the D9 League title with a win over DuBois and the team comes together for a group shot below. D9 League MVP Griffin Ruhlman works for points against Elk County Catholic in the top middle. Middle right has Noah Peterson (left) and Brayden Kunselman battling for a ball in the air during preseason drills. As it turned out, the two combined for 16 interceptions on defense with Peterson’s nine leading him to garner two all-state awards. He intercepts a pass against Bellefonte below that with 1,000-yard rushing teammate Jackson Zimmerman on the left and twin brother teammates Bryce and Carson Weaver celebrating a play below that. Below the Grays spread is the Brookville Firemen’s Club Junior Legion baseball team that won the Indiana County League championship. In the bottom left of the Legion team picture is Isaiah Campbell getting greeted at home plate by his teammates, led by Ethan Lauer after the Brookville Little League All-Stars walked off a win against Punxsutawney. Former state champion and Raiders standout Nathan Taylor holds a sword he won after taking the Edinboro Open while wrestling as a red-shirt while at Lehigh University. Below Taylor are the Raiders’ state-medaling 200-yard freestyle relay of Patrick Young, Bay Harper, Brody Barto and Calvin Doolittle. They were also part of the Brookville swimming team’s state-qualifying group (below) that included in back from left Maya Wilshire, Ella Fiscus, Erika Doolittle, Sadie Shofestall and Madeline Golier. From the swimmers across the page to the right have state medaling hurdler Ian Pete clearing a hurdle at states with former Raider and Grove City College’s Seth Ray threw the javelin at the NCAA Division III nationals where he finished 14th. The Raiders medaled two relays at the PIAA Track and Field Championships — Jack Gill, Ian Pete, Jack Pete and Hunter Geer in the 4x400-meter relay and Geer, the Pete brothers and Brayden Kunselman in the 4x100 relay. The next row down from left has Raiders baseballers Griffin Ruhlman and Bryce Rafferty converging on a foul popup at McKinley Field. Ruhlman caught the ball and held on after a scary-looking collision. Both players escaped serious injury. Owen Caylor wears a face covering during a frigid game in Punxsutawney while long-time umpire Joe Shick stands in a snow squall while umpiring at McKinley Field. Clarion-Limestone javelin state medalist Ryan Hummell lets one fly at states while C-L’s Ty Rankin and Logan Lutz, and Brookville’s Erika Doolittle qualified for the PIAA Cross Country Championships. In the bottom right corner is the D9 Class 2A Cross Country champion Brookville Raiders along with a picture of outgoing and retiring longtime Brookville girls’ track and field and cross country coach Doug Roseman. To the left is C-L’s state-qualifying cross country runner Adisen Jackson. In the bottom left is the D9 Class 2A football champion Central Clarion Wildcats. Above the team picture is their all-state player Jase Ferguson making a highlight-film interception during their regular-season opener with Brookville. C-L multi-sport standing Kendall Dunn is to the right as well as C-L’s baseball duo of Bryson Huwar and Kohen Kemmer celebrating during the Lions’ big state playoff win over Union-New Castle. Below is Ferguson flipping to Huwar to complete a double play against Redbank Valley.
2022: The year as we saw it
Rich Rhoades
