While it depends on what list you look at, it says here that last Friday night’s 42-28 win over Brockway was win No. 400 in Brookville Raiders football history.
The Raiders are now 400-423-25 going into the postseason.
The initial history research conducted by Dr. Roger Saylor quite some time ago was passed down to Don Black, who ran epasports.com. The research is the basis for what one can now find on pafootballnews.com.
That list actually had the Raiders at 390-421-23 going into the season with 1904 listed as the first season of games. My research indicates the Raiders had seasons of 2-0, 3-1 and 2-1 from 1900 through 1902.
That still doesn’t explain all the differences between the two records considering I had the Raiders at 393-420-25 going into this year.
We’ll call it a milestone win here. The 400th loss? That was a 21-0 loss at Keystone in 2015. Since that loss 400, the Raiders are 41-23.
Who have they beaten the most since 1900? Three teams share first place at 31 wins — Brockway, Keystone and Redbank Valley.
There were several D9 teams ahead of the Raiders on the wins list going into the season, as per pafootballnews.com — DuBois (631), Clearfield (616), Ridgway (counting co-op years with Johnsonburg, 590), Bradford (563), Curwensville (554), Clarion (unclear if counting current co-op setup, 525), Redbank Valley and Smethport (518), Port Allegany (492), Brockway (491), Punxsutawney (491), Coudersport (480), Kane (479), Karns City (437) and Cameron County (402).
— Rich Rhoades