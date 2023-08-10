The Brookville Area Softball League (BASL) entered its fifth season under the lights at Comet Field back in 1973.
In 1972, the Esso Tigers won the regular season title, but Park’s Coin and Gun Shop had a strong run in the playoffs and beat Crooks Clothing in the best-of-five finals.
So in 1973, the familiar contenders were once again expected to shine. Jeffersonian Democrat/Brookville American sports editor Tom White picked Park’s to win it all.
Once again the BASL was comprised of 10 teams. Beverage-Air replaced MBD Company, joining returning squads Exxon Tigers, Crooks, DeMans, Truman’s Store, Lindy’s Tavern, Park’s, Hanley Brick and teams from both volunteer fire companies in Brookville and Pinecreek.
The league started its 27-game regular-seasons schedule on May 21 and played through Aug. 22 before the top six teams qualified for the playoffs.
DeMans jumped out to a 6-0 start, but gradually sank down in the standings as Crooks and the Tigers took control at the top of the standings. By the end of July, Crooks grabbed first place for good and finished the regular season with at least 11 straight wins.
League MVP Don Rhoades led Crooks to a 23-4 finish, three games ahead of runner-up Exxon. He and pitcher Jeff Feldman were named to the BASL’s First-Team All-Star squad while outfielder John Fricker was a second-team selection.
In the playoffs, fourth-place Lindy’s swept fifth-place DeMans and third-place Park’s downed sixth-place Pinecreek in the best-of-three preliminary round.
In the best-of-three semifinals, however, things didn’t play out to how the teams finished during the regular season. Second-place Exxon won its opener against Park’s, but Park’s won the final two games to advance to the finals against Crooks, which rallied from an opening-game loss to Lindy’s to win in three games.
In the best-of-five finals, it was all Crooks which denied Park’s a second straight playoff title with wins of 13-7, 9-5 and 11-10. Crooks claimed its third regular season title and second playoff title.
Members of Crooks were J.C. Simpson, Bud Smith, Bill Larson, Jeff Feldman, Tom Lewis, Ed Matthews, John Fricker, Marlin Lyle, Don Rhoades, Denny Asel, Rich Stanczak, John Zahoran, Craig Knapp, Terry Miller and Rodney Martz. Dick Crooks was team sponsor.
At the end of the season, the league had an all-star game between its first- and second-team squads to raise money for Randy Keth, a player for Beverage-Air who was seriously injured while fighting a fire for the Summerville Volunteer Fire Department.
Final standings and all-star teams are listed below:
FINAL STANDINGS
Crooks 23-4
Tigers 20-7
Parks 19-8
Lindy’s 18-9
DeMans 16-11
PVFD 15-12
BVFD 9-18
Truman’s Store 8-19
Hanley 5-22
Bev-Air 2-25
ALL-STAR TEAMS
First Team
Pitcher: Jeff Feldman, Crooks
Catcher: Dan Clark, Lindy’s
First Base: Denny Painter, DeMans
Second base: Bob Barnett, Exxon
Third Base: Ron King, Exxon
Shortstop: Jon Benton, Park’s
OF: John Mumford, Exxon
OF: Don Rhoades, Crooks
OF: Jim Rhodes, Lindy’s
OF: Jim Rowan, PVFD
Second Team
Pitcher: Denny Rhoades, Lindy’s
Catcher: Lester Knapp, Trumans
First Base: Len Wassum, DeMans
Second Base: Tom Fiscus: Park’s
Third Base: Cary VanAken, DeMans
Shortstop: Tim Truman, Trumans
OF: Marv Reifsteck, DeMans
OF: Larry Smith, DeMans
OF: Denny Henry, Parks
OF: John Fricker, Crooks