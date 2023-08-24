Let the fall season begin.
While the sports section is packed with season previews for Brookville and Clarion-Limestone or Central Clarion teams in football, volleyball and soccer, make sure you pull out the football preview magazine that’s included with this edition.
For Brookville and Central Clarion, there are closer looks at seniors Charlie Krug of the Raiders and Brady Quinn of the Wildcats.
The football previews in this section goes a little more in depth on what the Bulldogs and Falcon Knights are aiming for this fall.
Looking closer at the football picture going into the season, the District 9 League’s coaches media poll might have it right:
— In Region 1, Central Clarion, Karns City and Punxsutawney were the top three predicted finishers. Remember, last year the Wildcats ran the table in the region while the Gremlins, Chucks, Brookville, DuBois and St. Marys were all 4-3. How that shakes out this year will likely be a bit different. How is the question.
Enjoy the reading.
WILDCATS’ FERGUSON GEARED UP — Two years ago Central Clarion’s Jase Ferguson, now a junior from C-L, passed for 1,620 yards and 18 touchdowns. Last year, he upped those numbers considerably to 2,727 yards and 33 touchdowns. So with still two years to go, Ferguson’s 4,347 career passing yards and 51 TDs.
Presuming health, big things await Ferguson and the Wildcats.
“Our goal is definitely winning District 9, but we’re looking toward the teams like Westinghouse this year,” Ferguson said. “We knew we have to get better and there are good teams, so we have to get better all-around and play our best football.”
From freshman until now, Ferguson has grown up with the team around him, enjoying protection from his line and taking advantage of the skill players around him.
“The most important thing is the line and it was way better last year than my freshman year,” Ferguson said. “Last year, I got a lot more time throwing the ball. They gave me enough time and allowed me to run the ball, so that helped my numbers. It was just a lot more confidence. It took a few games to get adjusted as a freshman and then last year, I just felt confident going into the first game and it just carried on from there.”
Ferguson, who ran for 521 yards and seven TDs, enjoyed throwing to his now graduated top target Ashton Rex (63 catches, 1,556 yards, 13 TDs). He’ll still have options this year for sure and with two years under his belt, Ferguson has valuable experience to work with.
“Last year, Jase really stepped up his game on the field and it’s nice having a player like Jase as a play-caller when I’m calling the offense,” Wildcats head coach Dave Eggleton said. “I don’t have to always call the perfect play because he’s one of those kids that if something isn’t there, he’ll make something happen and that’s just a great luxury to have.
“I thought he handled the leadership thing pretty well as a freshman, it’s tough. Last year as a sophomore, he started getting more comfortable with it, but this year, I feel like he’s coming in as the defined leader of the team and the kids look at him like that.”
Ferguson has much of his offensive line back, something any quarterback welcomes as well as talented skill players.
“Our line is all back and they’re going to be really good and we have lots of receivers with Tommy (Smith), Dawson (Smail), Mason (Burford) along with Brady (Quinn) and Braylon (Beckwith) in the backfield to run the ball,” Ferguson said. “So I think we have a lot of guys who we can rotate through if someone gets tired and needs a blow. I think we’re going to be pretty good.”
Ferguson isn’t a one-way player. At safety last year, he intercepted six passes. He’s one of eight starters back on that side of the ball.
All of that has Ferguson and the Wildcats in a strong position out of the gate.
“First off, it’s just staying healthy and then it’s just coming out and getting better every week. That’s the one thing we’ve talked about, coming out and practicing like a champion every day,” Eggleton said. “We’re not working just to win a football game each week, but we’re working to be a better team each day and that’s the goal and that’s what it’s going to take to get where we want to be at the end of the season.”
OTHER TOP PLAYERS IN DISTRICT 9 — Here’s a quick look around the district at the top returning players outside the area:
— Port Allegany’s line will be tough to deal with, headlined by returning Offensive Lineman of the Year (as per d9and10sports.com with its Jim Kelly postseason awards) Carson Neely, who is still a junior. Senior Miska Young, another Gators lineman is a returning all-district offensive and defensive lineman as well.
— The Bulldogs’ Brandon Ross was a First Team defensive lineman.
— Keystone senior Josh Beal is a returning all-district offensive lineman.
— Clearfield junior Brady Collins, along with Ferguson at quarterback, were all-district selections on the First Team. Collins ran for nearly 1,500 yards and 15 TDs for the Bison.
— Returning Second Team All-District players include junior Brockway quarterback Brayden Fox, who passed for 2,611 yards and 33 TDs last year and stands at 5,179 yards and 56 TDs with two varsity seasons remaining. Rovers senior running back Jendy Cuello was a Second Team pick as well after running for 1,410 yards and 12 TDs.
— Second Team All-District offensive linemen back are senior Reese Yahner and junior Johnny Varischetti of Brockway and junior Jimmy Kerr of Central Clarion. On defense, Yahner was a lineman pick along with senior Brock Champlivier of Keystone. The Bulldogs’ Caden Adams and the Raiders’ Jack Knapp were named as linebackers while the Wildcats’ Ferguson earned a nod at defensive back.
— With special teams, Wildcats junior Thomas Uckert was the First Team kicker while Keystone’s Beal and Port senior Braylon Button were the Second Team kicker and punter.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on X (formerly Twitter) @theSkinny1969 or on Facebook.