TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 31, 2013
After losing by 36 points to Punxsutawney in their first meeting earlier in the season, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team reversed the score into an impressive 46-35 win over the Lady Chucks on Pink Night at home last Friday. The Lady Raiders, who improved to 7-11 overall and 1-6 in the league after their first league win of the season, got 20 points from Lanae Newsome. Aisha Newsome scored eight points and Karly Reinsel finished with seven points. … The Brookville Raiders wrestlers defend their District 9 Dual Meet title this weekend in DuBois. The 17-2 Raiders first meet St. Marys Thursday before facing Smethport in one semifinal while Redbank Valley wrestles Port Allegany in the other semi. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team notched a 57-49 win on the road at St. Marys last Friday night. Now 3-12 overall and 1-6 in the D9 League, the Raiders beat the Dutch without regulars Jack Huggins and Luke Frank. Junior Nate Shirts had a big game, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds while Tate Canavan scored 16 points. Zach Byerly turned in 10 points and nine rebounds. … Moniteau downed the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions, 47-43. Kiana Laugand led the 11-6 Lady lions with 13 [points while Lily Port and Sarah Black each scored 11 points. Last week, the Lady Lions outlasted Venango Catholic, 43-39, in overtime. Black led C-L with 13 points.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 5, 1998
For the third straight year, the Ridgway Elkers and Brookville Raiders wrestling teams locked up with the Raiders believing they were the better team and the despite Off the Mat’s ranking of the Elkers at No. 2 and the Raiders at No. 5, it was the Raiders who notched a 40-16 blowout win on their own mat. Ridgway led 13-3 after three bouts, but it was the Raiders who won the final eight bouts of the match. Matt Geer, Keith Ferraro, Randy Stout, Emil Johnson, Garrett Hurd, Jeff Shaffer, Jason Gilligan, Jeremy Reitz and Casey Belfiore won for the Raiders. Next up for the Raiders are the Ultimate Duals, which include Reynolds, Ridgway, Sharon, Boiling Springs and DuBois, which is Class 3A but was added to the rescheduled field. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team lost at Karns City Tuesday night, 55-51. Nick Ondrasik scored 15 points while Ben Whitling and Kurtis Richards scored 14 and 12 points respectively. Last Friday, the Raiders beat Clarion, 67-51, as Whitling and Zac Wynkoop each scored 16 points. … The Brookville swimmers split their meet with DuBois, the Raiders winning 93-84 and the Lady Raiders dropping a 93-85 decision. The Raiders got two relay wins from Ian Hetrick, Jake Geer, Mike Osborne and Frank Brush in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Hetrick, Brush, Geer and Ben Bowser in the 400 freestyle relay. Isaiah Krause won diving while Hetrick won the 200 freestyle and Geer won the 100 butterfly. Brush and Bowser each won two races, Brush in the 50 and 100 freestyle and Bowser in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke. The Lady Raiders won the same relays with April Ayers, Jackie Holtz, Melanie Morris and Amber Hetrick in the 200 freestyle and Ayers, Morris, Hetrick and April Gray in the 400 relay.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 2, 1973
Brookville American, Feb. 5, 1973
Eight straight wins. That’s a wrestling record at Brookville Area High School. The Raiders matmen registered their eighth straight with a 32-17 win at Curwensville last Thursday night. The Raiders are now 8-1 going into this Thursday’s match at home against highly-touted Redbank Valley. Bill Crain, Pat Haines and Joe Milligan each won to stay unbeaten. Crain and Milligan are both 11-0 while John Bockoros fought to a draw and stands at 10-0-1. Also winning were Melvin Mitchell, John Hilliard, Martin Scott and Dan Wallace. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team dropped a 61-52 D9 League game to fall to 4-11 overall and 2-5 in the league. Juniors Tom Shields and Gene Painter scored 14 and 10 points respectively while senior Dan Bowley led the team with 16 points. The Raiders host Punxsutawney Tuesday. … DeMans clinched at least a tie for Brookville YMCA City League basketball regular-season title. The league leader stands at 20-0 and needs one more win amongst its final five to secure that crown. In DeMans’ 91-63 win over Edgewood Dairy, four players reached double figures in scoring with Ron Walter finishing with 27 points, Dick Fenstermaker 23, Bill Mitchell 21 and Denny Rhoades with 18 points. Denny Huffman scored 32 points for Edgewood in its 101-64 win over Team X.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 3, 1949
The Brookville Red Raiders finished the first half of their District 9 League schedule with a 57-24 rout of Punxsutawney last Friday. Dick Baughman poured in 24 points for the Raiders, who will be here tomorrow to start the second half in the league against DuBois. Bill Emerick added 11 points for the Raiders, who led 31-9 after the first quarter and 48-14 after three quarters. … In a men’s basketball matchup on the Summerville-Redbank school gymnasium floor, the Summerville Firemen dropped a tight 61-59 game to the Chicago Pneumatic Tool team from Franklin. The Firemen were sparked by the sharpshooting of Henry Brehm’s 23 points, the unerring rebound work of Doc Harris and the usual fast accurate passing of Bob and James Siar.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 1, 1923
Brookville lost 27-24 to Clearfield in a basketball league matchup last Friday, dropping its league record to 2-2 which sits in a third-place tie with New Bethlehem behind two 3-1 teams in DuBois and Clearfield. Ellwood Swindell scored 12 points to lead the locals in the loss.