TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 9, 2012
Without a doubt, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team remembered last year’s score in the District 9 Class AA Dual Meet Championship match. Ridgway 32, Brookville 29. Last Saturday, the Raiders were able to wipe away some of that frustration from last year’s disappointing loss to the Elkers by winning this year’s title with a 36-33 win over the Elkers at DuBois Area High School. It’s Brookville’s first dual meet title since 2004 and fourth overall. The Raiders halted Ridgway’s five-year reign as district champions and looked better than it did in last Tuesday’s 32-30 regular-season win at Ridgway. Credit Trey Constable and Dalton Zimmerman bumping down to 113 and 120 respectively and Klepfer’s clever move of inserting little-used senior Brien Alexander at 220 to try to preserve some team points as big reasons for the change in flavor of the matchup. The Raiders won eight of the first 10 bouts to build a commanding 36-12 lead and eventually forfeited the final two bouts to set the final score. Brookville reached the finals with a 36-33 semifinal win over Smethport. ... Within a span of five days, the Brookville Raiders basketball team won on two courts on which it has rarely had success. Because of that, the Raiders remain in the District 9 League title hunt going into this weekend. The Raiders improved to 15-3 overall and 5-2 in the league with a gutsy 52-42 win at Elk County Catholic Tuesday night. Last Friday’s 40-39 win at Bradford was just their sixth in 35 tries over the past 50 years. It was the first time the Raiders won back-to-back games in McKean County since the 1963-64 and 1964-65 seasons. ... While last Saturday’s District 9 wrestling title stole some of the spotlight from last Thursday’s win at Redbank Valley, a milestone is still a milestone. In its 52nd season and 837th match, the Brookville Area High School wrestling team notched its 500th win. Thursday night’s 35-18 win over Redbank Valley put the Raiders at a special milestone shared by only a few programs in District 9. Already past the 500-win milestone for sure is Clearfield (722), Ridgway (619) and DuBois, which is over 600 wins but an exact total isn’t official. It’s not known if any other District 9 program has reached that total. Redbank Valley, a slightly older program than Brookville, is sitting at 487 wins.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 13, 1997
The Brookville Raiders basketball team captured the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title with a 63-48 win at Moniteau Tuesday night. It was the Raiders’ third KSAC title in four years as they improved to 20-2 overall and 16-1 in the KSAC. Sam Whitling scored 13 points to lead the Raiders while Jim Northern scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Chuck Whitling scored 12 points and the twin seniors’ sophomore brother Ben finished with 10 points. … The Brookville Lady Raiders swimming and diving team had a record-setting night in Monday’s 115-69 loss to Warren. Melissa Shriver set a school record in diving with a score of 204.3 while Bambi Bowser was part of two records. She broke the 100-yard backstroke mark with a time of 1:01.86 while she swam a leg on the 400 freestyle relay with Carla Love, Autumn Smith and Amber Hetrick. The foursome broke the school record with a time of 3:51.19. … The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team beat Union, 55-41. Wendy Walker led the Lady Lions with 13 points. … The Brookville Raiders wrestlers topped DuBois, 38-16. Winners for the Raiders were Matt Geer (decision) at 112, Jeff Shaffer (pin) at 130, Randy Stout (major decision) at 145, Jeremy Reitz (pin) at 152, Warren Stout (major decision) at 160, Doug Cieleski (pin) at 171, David Jackson (decision) at 189 and Scott Wells (pin) at heavyweight.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 14, 1972
The Brookville Raiders basketball team won its third D9 League game of the season with a 78-55 win at home against St. Marys. Playing without the services of Mike Benigni, the senior point guard, head coach Larry McManigle inserted Mario Kerr into the spot and he did a magnificent job. Dan Bowley had his best night of the season as he scored 18 points. Kerr and Joe Barkley each scored 14 points while John Buchheit finished with 10 points. The Raiders improved to 6-10 overall and 3-6 in league play. Friday, the Raiders host Bradford. … The Brookville Raiders wrestlers lost to Redbank Valley in a big District 9 Conference matchup last Friday night. The Raiders, who fell to 8-3, got wins from Bill Crain (pin) at 112 pounds, Mark McKinley (decision) at 138, Don Gilbert (decision) at 145 and John Bockoras (decision) at 180. The Raiders visit St. Marys Tuesday. Thursday, they host Ridgway. … MBD’s 84-81 win over Brookville Bank and Trust put it into first place in the Brookville YMCA City League men’s basketball league. Bill Fetzer’s two free throws with three seconds left on the clock gave MBD the three-point win. Dick Fenstermaker scored 27 points to lead MBD while Scott Wagner, Bill Stevens and Fetzer scored 16, 15 and 12 points respectively. The Bankers were led by Larry Smith’s 32 points and John Fricker’s 18. Sain scored 46 points in the Bankers’ 112-106 win over the Northern Stars. Rick Simpson’s 44 points led the Northern Stars. MBD got 56 points from Fenstermaker in its 168-106 win over the Northern Stars.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 13, 1947
Earl Welton continued his high scoring spree when the Brookville Red Raiders again defeated the DuBois Beavers by a score of 41-23 on the DuBois floor Tuesday night. It was the third straight defeat for the Beavers at the hands of the Raiders and their seventh loss in eight starts. A total of 30 points were tossed in by Mike Christy, who scored 13, and Welton. … Welton scored 18 points in the Raiders’ 31-26 win over Clearfield last Friday night. … With Johnny Chilcott again in harness, the Brookville YMCA basketball team trampled the hapless Punxsutawney A&N for a 64-50 win. Doug Kroh and Chilcott each scored 14 points as the Punxsutawney squad lost its 11th straight game. The YMCA improved to 6-5 in the J-C League, tying third for third in behind the 11-0 DuBois Lions and 9-2 DuBois Litts.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 9, 1922
Brookville made good. The day after the Groundhog came out and saw his shadow, he came over to Brookville and saw his finish. The Brookville beagles grabbed them by the collar and shook them viciously so that they had to crawl into their hole again. The score was 36-34 and the game throughout was close as the score indicates. But Punxsutawney still leads the league with a 4-1 record, one game ahead of 3-2 Brookville and Reynoldsville. Two Brookville boys, Blondy Swindell and Hadsy Battastini stood out most prominently. They each played the best game of their career. All the others fought with the determination of youth. If they did foul too much, it was due to over-excitement, but it’s nevertheless bad practice. For it is hard to stand by and see points given away at the foul line. Some 31 fouls were called against Brookville of which number White, thank goodness, only made 16. Swindell made 10 out of 14 chances and scored 18 points. … Amateur baseball for the coming summer in Brookville and surrounding towns is already being talked. With some of the nice warm days in January the mention of good prospects for this position or that is already heard. The professional team of last summer in Brookville is lauded on every side, but there are many who feel that they would rather see Johnnie Jones, the neighbor boy, strike out in the pinches than to have Dingo Dough of Kalamazzoo, in a Brookville uniform, hit a home run with the bases full. … Chuck Taylor is again to the front. The Mercersburg Academy athlete who is the well-known son of Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Taylor of Brookville, ran first man for the Academy against a team composed of the best men in the schools in New York City, and beat his man last Wednesday night at the Milrose Games in New York City. The Academy team lost by inches, many thinking it was a dead heat. The winners hung up an interscholastic record, making the mile in 3 minutes, 35 3/4 seconds, two seconds less than the previous mark.