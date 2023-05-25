TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 23, 2013
With its stars shining brightly, it took some finishing touches from the rest of the lineup to give the Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team it second straight District 9 Class 2A team title last Friday. Twin senior sisters Lanae and Aisha Newsome combined to score 66 points as the Lady Raiders ran away with 98 points, 25 better than runner-up Kane. The Newsomes wrapped up their stellar D9 careers with another dominating day. Lanae became a four-time champion in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, won her third straight triple jump title and won the long jump in her first try in the postseason. That made it 12 individual D9 titles for Newsome who will try to win her third state title in the triple jump. With four relay titles, Lanae finished with 16 D9 gold medals. Aisha won her third straight 100 hurdles title and was denied a fourth straight 300 hurdles title because of falling, yet nearly recovered in time to win the race before finishing second, good enough for another state berth. She also finished second in the 200 dash and wrapped her D9 career with 10 medals including the relays. Emily Rickard finished second in the high jump to secure her third trip to states. Brandy Cooper also qualified for states with a runner-up finish in the pole vault. For the Raiders who finished third in the team standings behind Kane and Port Allegany, three entries qualified for states with D9 champions Evan Matheny in the 400 dash and the 4x400 relay with Matheny, Tyler Hays, Justin Ransel and Luke Frank. Two others punched state tickets with runner-up finishes as Aaron Ray qualified in the triple jump and Braiden Smith in the 110 hurdles. … Both Brookville and C-L baseball teams finished seasons without playoff berths, the Raiders 6-11 and the Lions at 7-9. It’s the first time the Lions failed to make the postseason since their inaugural season in 1998.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 28, 1998
Winning its second District 9 title in three years, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team captured the Class 2A title with a 6-2 win over Otto-Eldred Tuesday. Ali Taylor hit a clutch two-run homer in the fifth inning with the Lady Raiders clinging to a 3-2 lead. … Brookville Raiders senior Chris Miller won a silver medal with a runner-up finish in the pole vault at last weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg. It’s the best-ever medal finish for the Raiders as Miller cleared 14 feet, topping his own school record from districts by a foot. Winning the event was Northeast’s Todd Luke, who cleared 14 feet, 6 inches. The Raiders’ Matt Shaffer just missed medaling in the shot put with a ninth-place finish with a toss of 49 feet, 4 inches. For the Lady Raiders, the 4x400 relay of Mandy Richards, Alicia Gilson, Amy Standfest and Meghan Johnson medaled with a sixth-place finish. Becca Boring also medaled, finishing eighth in the 300 hurdles. … Getting two three-run homers from Greg Stewart and Brent Craven, and a solo home run from Korry Lindemuth, the Brookville Raiders baseball team also rode some strong pitching from Jermie Fitzgerald who struck out nine as the Raiders beat DuBois, 9-3, for the District 9 Class 3A title at Clearfield’s Bison Sports Complex. … The Brookville Grays improved to 2-2 in the Federation League with a 7-2 win over the Brockway Black Sox. Donny Rhoades and John Williams home runs in the sixth inning while Brad Kocher pitched a complete game, striking out nine.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 24, 1973
A wet month of May has been bothering everybody, but it has been particularly annoying the Brookville Grays. The Grays were rained out of their scheduled opener last Sunday against Fox Township. So, they rescheduled the game at Memorial Park and got seven innings in, but the contest ended up in a 1-1 tie and it must be played again. John Strano, the Grays’ aggressive catcher, scored with two outs, scoring from second on a Dennis Hulse’s single. Ray Swanson homered for Fox Township. Hulse had three hits for the Grays while Ross Ananea singled. Rick Simpson started on the mound and went five innings before being relieved by Jim Rhodes. The Grays travel to DuBois Sunday to play the Rockets.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 27, 1948
The big bats of the Brookville Grays have proven to be decided assets to the team, evidenced by the slugfests of the Summerville and Sligo games played during the past week as the Clarion County League got under way with the locals hammering the aforementioned teams in 16-6 and 16-3 victories, and outhitting the Clarion Reds last Thursday, only to lose a close 8-7 decision by the error route. Tuesday, they emerged with a 7-5 win over East Brady. … The Brookville Reds open their Mountain League schedule Monday afternoon in Reynoldsville and will play their home opener next Friday according to the schedule of games for the first half which was released Monday. The league consists of the Reds, Brockway, Sigel, Beechwoods, Emerickville, Knoxdale, Corsica and Reynoldsville.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 24, 1923
The Summerville baseball team opened its season in Strattanville last Saturday with a decisive victory by the margin of 5-3. A splendid brand of baseball was played by both clubs with the good old spirit of pep favoring Summerville. Three members of the local twirling staff were given a workout but not out of necessity. Hetrick pitched four perfect innings and the remaining innings were split between Fescenmyre of former fame and Walker the southpaw. Good hitting was another feature of the local team.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 22, 1918
At last week’s Red Cross Drive which also featured the finest parade here ever, the auction of the two famous baseballs followed the parade was held at the park. The signatures of President Wilson, Vice President Marshall, Speaker Clark, Uncle Joe Cannon, Miss Rankin and a number of others, D.L. Taylor was the auctioneer for the Red Cross ball and finally sold it after some spirited bidding to himself for $405. A.D. Deemer tried to outdo Mr. Taylor but the best he could get for the Knights of Columbus baseball was $120 and it went to L.A. Leathers.