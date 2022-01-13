TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 12, 2012
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team jumped out to a 25-0 lead and went on to beat Clearfield for just the second time in team history in a 40-28 win at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium Thursday night. In a match that started at 160 pounds, Brett Smith started the opening run with a pin of Mike Beck in the first period, Taylor Cudworth (major), Tyler Dombrowski (decision), Logan Stout (pin) and Jacob Cieleski (pin) continued the run through 220 pounds. The Bisons (0-5) stopped the run with a Jordan Lancaster pin at heavyweight and Noah Kline’s 9-1 major over Devin Joiner at 106 before Brookville’s Brady Mineweaser accepted a forfeit at 113. The Raiders’ Trey Constable returned from a shoulder injury that kept him out for nearly a month and decisioned Frankie Aveni, 8-4, at 120 before Clearfield’s Christian Stone edged Dalton Zimmerman, 6-3, at 126. Freshman Cole Clever gave the Raiders the decisive win at 132 when he pinned Jonathan Sponsler in 1:52 to put the Raiders up 40-13 with three bouts remaining. ... Tighe Truman could hardly miss from the 3-point line in the first half while Zane Hackett could only be stopped by foul trouble. Throw in some solid Brookville Raiders defense and it turned into a solid 66-43 win over visiting Clearfield in a non-league matchup Thursday night. Hackett, despite sitting out the entire second quarter in foul trouble, poured in 27 points on 13-of-16 shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds for his ninth straight double-double to start the season. He dominated despite playing just 21 minutes, leaving the game in the final minutes with the game in hand. Truman scored all 15 of his points in the first half on five 3-pointers. ... At Philipsburg, visiting Lady Raiders beat Philipsburg-Osceola for the second time this year, 57-39, as Lanae Newsome scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and made seven assists to lead the way. Newsome scored 11 in the first quarter as Brookville started with a 15-7 lead and never trailed the rest of the way. The Lady Raiders led by as many as 22 points before settling for the 18-point win. Emily Ferraro scored 12 points and Aisha Newsome finished with 11 points, including three 3-pointers with one coming before the buzzer at the end of the third quarter.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 16, 1997
In a matchup of No. 1-ranked teams in Class 2A and 3A in the state, the Brookville Raiders lost to 3A powerhouse Bald Eagle Area, 37-15, Tuesday night in front of over 1,300 fans. The Raiders’ four wins came at 103, 152, 171 and heavyweight. Brad Cieleski won a 5-0 decision over Mark Maney at 103, Jeremy Reitz won a 3-2 decision over Willis Reed at 152. Reed was a third-place medalist last year. Doug Cieleski decisioned Jade Thompson 7-3 at 172 and Scott Wells pinned John Dubbs at heavyweight to set the final score. … For the first time since the 1993-94 season, the Clarion-Limestone Lions won a KSAC game with a 58-40 win at Redbank Valley. Jared Beggs scored 22 points while Ben Aaron finished with 10 points. … The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team held North Clarion to single-digit scoring until three minutes left in the third quarter in a 47-25 win Tuesday night. Becca Boring led the Lady Raiders (10-5 overall, 6-3 KSAC) with 11 points and six rebounds.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 16, 1972
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team won two big matches last week. The Dandy Doze of coach Les Turner defeated Brockway 40-13 and Moshannon Valley 54-15. The wins improved the Raiders to 5-2 going into Tuesday night’s match at home against North Clarion. Friday, the Raiders host Clarion. In the win over Brockway where the final score was expected to be much closer, the Raiders won seven of the 12 bouts as Pate Haines (decision), Bill Crain (pin), Mark McKinley (decision), Don Gilbert (default), Case Ferguson (pin) and Denny Bartley (pin) won on the mat. Herb Bullers and Joe Milligan battled to draws. … The Brookville Raiders won their first D9 League basketball game in an 82-69 win over St. Marys. The Raiders, 4-7 overall and 1-3 now in the league, got 22 points from Joe Barkley while Dan Bowley and Mike Benigni scored 19 and 18 points apiece. The Raiders visit Bradford Friday. … In Brookville YMCA City League Basketball action, the Bankbusters (8-0), MBD Company (7-1) sit atop the league standings. Summerville topped Mason’s Beverage, 89-84, as Woody Rhoades scored 28 points to lead the way. Al McNichol scored 18 points while Denny Hoffman and Emmin Fenstermaker scored 13 points apiece. … The 36th Annual Northwestern PA Independent Basketball Tournament sponsored by the Brookville YMCA is set for March 290-25 at the high school gymnasium. Entry fee per team is $25.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 16, 1947
Nigh baseball and football games are a possibility for the coming seasons if tentative plans in the making for the past month materialize. Funds estimated between $18,000 and $20,000 will be necessary to begin work on the project to construct a living memorial for those from the community who served in World War II it was decided of the general committee at the YMCA on Jan. 9. Present plans are to improve the fairground to serve as an athletic field to accommodate baseball and football fans of Brookville this summer, if possible. Later, it is hoped that a swimming pool can be installed and playground equipment for children and eventually perhaps accommodations for ice skating. According to present figures, floodlights to permit night football and baseball games will cost $12,000. Temporary bleachers that seat 1,000 people are expected to be $2,000 and can be used for both sports. A six-foot fence to surround the field is estimated at $4,625 to include gates and the usual athletic field equipment. Present at Thursday’s meeting were M.W. Ostrum, Berl G. Fulton, David D. Reid, Harold J. Sampson, Harry G. Smail, H.A. Rockey, Harry T. Coleman and H.E. McMurray. … The Brookville Red Raiders last Friday ably demonstrated their threat to other contenders for the district crown in an overwhelming victory over the highly touted Clearfield five in a 44-25 victory at Andy Hastings Gymnasium. Plyer’s 13 points led the locals. Friday night, the Raiders host DuBois.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 12, 1922
All of the home teams won the opening game of the high school basketball league last Friday night, including Brookville’s 34-22 win over Reynoldsville. Dick Galbraith and Tom Robinson led the locals with 17 and 11 points respectively. Brookville visits New Bethlehem Friday night.