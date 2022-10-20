TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 18, 2012
The DuBois Beavers kept their high-scoring numbers intact with a big night on the scoreboard once again in a 52-13 Homecoming Night win over the Brookville Raiders last Friday night. The Beavers rolled to their sixth win without a defeat by using their vast array of weapons to beat the Raiders. Brookville (5-2) had a plan to not let senior running back Garrett Brown beat them, and it was generally successful although he still picked up 90 yards rushing and scored twice. But taking away the run game opened the door for the Beavers and sophomore quarterback Gabe French to take over. French had his most prolific game as a varsity signal-caller, throwing for 378 yards and five touchdowns on 22 of 27 attempts. French did throw a pair of interceptions but the Raiders converted neither into points. The Raiders scored on Cam Yard’s 19-yard TD pass to Kiefer Gilhousen and 4-yard pass to Zach Vroman. Next up for the 5-2 Raiders is 0-7 Clarion-Limestone, which lost 46-6 to Union last week. … In the final regular-season meet of the year, both Brookville teams dropped decisions to visiting Punxsutawney Tuesday afternoon on their home course. The losses finished the Raiders’ dual meet record at 2-10 while the Lady Raiders were 0-5. Next up is the District 9 Championships in Ridgway Oct. 27. Tuesday, Punxsutawney dominated both races. For the boys, the Chucks put eight of the first nine runners across the line with Bo Dinger leading the way in 18:01. He won by 15 seconds over teammate Nathan Ward. Brookville’s Shane Hummel was fifth overall in 19:23. … The Brookville Lumberjacks split their regular-season finale doubleheader with visiting Punxsutawney last Saturday with the senior securing a second straight undefeated season at 8-0 and the top seed in the six-team playoff tournament that begins this week. The 36-8 win over Punxsutawney clinched a first-round bye along with second-seeded Prospect.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 23, 1997
The Brookville Raiders had everything clicking at the right time in last Friday’s 27-6 rout at Punxsutawney. Chris Miller led the Raiders with 107 yards rushing and in the second quarter, went scored on a 1-yard touchdown. Their third straight win hiked the Raiders’ record to 5-3. … The Clarion-Limestone Lions had their playoff plans dashed with a 44-7 loss to Karns City. … Swimmers from the Brookville Area High School may not be competing at states this year. It’s not because the swimmers don’t have talent, but it’s because they don’t have a coach. Dave Sheetz resigned at the end of last season and athletic director Bob Tonkin said that the opening was just advertised last week.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 19, 1972
The Brookville Raiders host Clarion Saturday for their annual homecoming football game. The Raiders have a chance to move into second place in the Eastern Division of the Little 12 Conference if a combination of things occur over the weekend. First, if Brockway can defeat Shannock Valley and second if Brookville can beat Clarion that would lead to a move up the standings. The Raiders, who haven’t lost a Homecoming game since 1963, are coming off a 14-12 win over Karns City.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Oct. 23, 1947
The Brookville High School gridders came back from a slow start to throw a scare into the New Bethlehem squad Saturday night, nearly taking the game away from Coach Joe Kata’s chargers in the last half of the football game that was marked by foggy weather. The final score was New Bethlehem 19-14 over the locals who spotted the Newbies a 13-0 lead to start the game. Brinkley and Reid scored touchdowns for the Maroon. … Bradford and Clarion are the lone 7-0 teams in District 9 football after this past week’s games. … Two games remain on the Red Raiders football schedule, the one this Friday afternoon with Rimersburg and next week’s game with Emlenton. Of the two opponents, Rimersburg will prove to be the “old toughie” to get by since they have played a far heavier schedule than the Emlentonians. … Karo Ladd II, owned by Paul Haugh of Brookville, paced first in the 15-inch class in the Membership Trial of the Seneca Beagle Club at the Kingsville Training grounds Sunday. In spite of rainy weather and the scarcity of rabbits, all the dogs did a fine workout.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Oct. 19, 1922
Bob Shawkey was the guest of honor at an informal dinner given a few roughnecks by Dr. E. Wayne Wolford, his boyhood chum, second baseman and fellow deer hunter, at the American Hotel on Tuesday evening. The Sigel lad who has weathered the storms of 11 major league baseball seasons and four World Series, recalled the days of the red uniforms that Sigel used to wear, talked familiarly of Bab Ruth, told of how he arrived in time for the autopsy of Wolford’s deer (and that Wolford was counting its teeth instead of its points), and of the days when he played around Kane and Warren with Dick Clark and Pete McCracken. Asked about the recent world’s series when Bob’s Yankees were defeated, he said with a smile that he’d “rather not talk about it.” Bob pitched but once in the series and then drew a tie at 3-3 in the 10th, the best showing any Yank made. He said that Babe Ruth’s future was “all up to him,” and that he thought Babe had a “whole lot of good left.” Strange to say, Bob looks like his picture. Therefore, his keen eyes, clear complexion and long fingers are noticeable. His name might well be Stocky, for he is all of that. His father, John, of near Sigel, was at the dinner and ate just as many waffles as the rest. But, between bites, no doubt he pictured the diamond with 50 or 60 thousand pairs of eyes gazing upon his own Bob.