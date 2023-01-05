TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 3, 2013
Minus the one dark spot of the trip, albeit a big one with an injury to Brock Zacherl, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team’s trip to the 43rd annual Powerade Christmas Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School was a solid success. The Raiders claimed three top-eight medals with four others coming within a win of a medal finish as well. They finished 20th out of a powerful 43-team field last Friday and Saturday. Brock Zacherl wound up sixth at 138 while twin brother Brodie finished seventh at 160. Freshman Taylor Ortz was eighth at 106. Cole Aaron, Dalton Zimmerman, Zach Vroman and Taylor Cudworth were all one win shy of finishing in the top eight. Brock Zacherl is out indefinitely with a knee injury he sustained in the final seconds of his fifth-place bout against Central Catholic’s Justin Alexander. … The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team won the Redbank Valley Tournament. Thanks to a winter storm that dumped almost a foot of snow in the area the previous day, the Lady Lions played twice on the same day last Thursday. They started with a 44-32 win over Union and then beat the host Lady Bulldogs, 40-39, for the title as Lily Port and Kiana Laugand scored 14 and 13 points respectively. In the win over Union, Laugand hit the 1,000-point mark as she finished with 28 points. She’s the third 1,000-point scorer in team history behind Jenna Johnston (1,352) and Sue Delaney (1,217). … The Brookville Raiders were 0-2 at the DuBois Holiday Tournament, losing 57-42 to DuBois and 56-40 to Brockway while the C-L Lions were third at the West Shamokin Tournament, losing 94-57 to Vincentian and a 71-52 win over Redbank Valley.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 8, 1998
Rallying from a nine-point deficit at halftime, the Keystone Panthers rallied to beat the Brookville Raiders basketball team, 65-56. The loss dropped the Raiders to 9-4 overall and 4-3 in the KSAC while the Panthers improved to 10-1, 7-0 in the KSAC. Greg Stewart scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Raiders. Zac Wynkoop finished with 13 points. Tom Pore scored 32 points for Keystone. … The Brookville Lady Raiders held off Keystone for a 47-30 win. Becca Boring led the way with 14 points as the Lady Raiders improved to 5-2. Earlier, Boring’s basket with two seconds on the clock was the game-winner in a 38-36 victory over Karns City. She led the Lady Raiders with 14 points. … The C-L Lady Lions beat A-C Valley, 39-29, as Holly Myers led the Lady Lions with 11 points. … This year’s Ultimate Duals wrestling tournament at Brookville will feature the hosts, Reynolds, Wyalusing, Sharon, Claysburg-Kimmel, Northern Lehigh, Burrell and Ridgway.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 4, 1973
Brookville American, Jan. 8, 1973
The Brookville Raiders basketball team held off a second-half rally from DuBois in the District 9 League opener for both teams in a 53-50 decision last Tuesday night. The Raiders led 28-10 at halftime and 39-24 after three quarters before the Beavers rallied to within three points. Joe Barkley led the Raiders with 15 points while Tom Shields scored 11 points and Dan Bowley finished with 11. The win improved the Raiders to 3-5 overall. … Friday, the Raiders lost 59-50 at Clearfield. Barkley led the Raiders with 20 points. … Reynoldsville’s Sparky Lyle, outstanding relief pitcher for the New York Yankees, was given the American Legion Award for the most outstanding Legion baseball graduate in Major League Baseball. Lyle was 9-5 with a 1.92 earned run average, setting the American League record for saves in a season with 35. He finished third in the AL MVP voting. … In Brookville YMCA City League basketball action, DeMans remained unbeaten after six full weeks with a 12-0 record, three games up on second-place Brookville Bank & Trust. In DeMans’ 91-68 win over Duraclean, Bill Mitchell scored 19 points. Dick Fenstermaker tallied 28 points in DeMans’ 79-52 win over Team X. Randy Bartlett scored 23 points in Mason Beverage’s 87-69 win over Team X.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 6, 1949
The Brookville Red Raiders beat Franklin, 45-39, as Neal Baughman and Jack Hepler scored 12 and 10 points respectively. Franklin’s Ted Marchibroda was a one-man show with his one-handed push shots for the Knights, garnering 16 points. … After a long vacation, the Sigel Panthers traveled to DuBois Tuesday night and notched a 29-18 basketball win over Sandy Township. Shaffer scored 12 points to lead Sigel. The Panthers play Dayton and Tidioute in upcoming games, both at Hastings Gymnasium in Brookville. … The Brookville YMCA basketball team dropped a pair of close games, 49-45 in a non-league matchup with the Kittanning Kay-Eyes and then a J-C League matchup against Sykesville, 46-44, Monday night. Doug Kroh scored 10 points against Keystone. Don Kelly finished with a team-high 11 points against Sykesville.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 4, 1923
The 1923 season of Section Four, Northwestern Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League in Basketball will open tomorrow night, with Brookville play in Reynoldsville, Punxsutawney playing in New Bethlehem and Clearfield in DuBois. As many rooters as ever followed a Brookville team to Reynoldsville will go there tomorrow night, weather-permitting. The locals are 3-3 in non-league games thus far, with wins over Union Vocational (50-26), Ridgway (29-25) and Grove City (25-24) and losses to Ridgway (27-26), the Brookville Alumni (37-27) and Sharpsville (40-33). Elwood Swindell, Tom Robinson and Harry Batastini are back from last year’s squad. The new guards will be Lester Forsythe, Don Reitz and Harold Black while Phil Hawthorne and Ray Humphrey also seeing time this year already.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 3, 1918
Brookville High School basketball is convalescent as they demonstrated last Thursday night and continued its winning streak by beating Carnegie High School, 41-20. The game was well played from the start. Taylor led the locals with 11 points with Heasley scoring 10 points. … The Brookville YMCA basketball team defeated the Kittanning Collegians, 45-36, on New Year’s night in Brookville. Both teams displayed the fine points of the game. Bayne for the Collegians was the individual star while McKnight, Galbraith and McCracken excelled for the locals with McCracken leading the locals with 17 points.