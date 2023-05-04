TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 2, 2013
With one postseason run remaining, twin sisters Lanae and Aisha Newsome of Brookville are the two most decorated track and field athletes in program history. Both girls decided they will attend the University of Mississippi, Ole Miss, of the prestigious Southeastern Conference. The two were going somewhere together and also considered Western Kentucky, Kent State, Youngstown State, Southern University and Penn State. … Coming off a strong performance at last weekend’s McDowell Invitational, both Brookville teams were swept by DuBois Tuesday at home. At McDowell, both teams combined to win nine events, seven from the Lady Raiders. Lanae Newsome won the 100- and 200-meter dashes (12.6, 25.9), triple jump (39 feet, 6 inches) and long jump (18 feet, 9 inches). “It may have been Lanae’s best all-around performance ever,” Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman. Aisha Newsome won the 100- and 300 hurdles (15.3, 45.3). Emily Rickard won the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches). For the Raiders, Braiden Smith won the 110 hurdles (15.3) and Evan Matheny captured the 400 dash (41.0). … The Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team held on for a 9-6 win over North Clarion who improved to 4-4. Jake Neiswonger, Mario Rombold, Keenan Torres, Brooks Bennett and Josh Stahlman each had two hits for the Lions. … The Brookville Raiders baseball team finished 1-1 at the Homer-Center Tournament, beating Northern Cambria (16-15) and losing to Richland (17-7) then lost 10-0 in six innings to DuBois to fall to 3-7.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 7, 1998
The Brookville Raiders baseball team claimed a big 10-2 win over the DuBois Beavers. Trailing 2-1 after four innings, the Raiders scored nine unanswered runs. … Brookville senior Matt Shaffer shattered the school shot put record for the second time this season at the Oil City Invitational last Saturday. Shaffer’s winning toss went 53 feet, 3 inches, almost two feet better than his previous school record. The Raiders finished tied for eighth place at the event. Nathan Johnston qualified for the district meet in the 3,200-meter run with his sixth-place finish. … Also at Oil City, the Brookville Lady Raiders’ 4x800 relay of Amy Standfest, Meghan Johnson, Mandy Richards and Becky Hulse finished in 10:03.9, helping lead the team to a third-place team finish. Alicia Gilson was second in the 3,200 run while Richards was third. Becca Boring finished third in the 300 hurdles. … The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team won a doubleheader from visiting Bradford Central, 8-4 and 16-6. The 8-4 win took 10 innings as the Lady Raiders, the visiting team in the makeup game, scored four runs in the top of the 10th. Katie Landes singled in two of the runs.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 7, 1973
The Brookville Area High School track and field team finished second at a tri-meet held at St. Marys last Thursday. St. Marys scored 114 points, Brookville 39 and Port Allegany 36. Cold, wet weather hampered the performances of all three teams. Gene Painter was a double-winner in the javelin and triple jump while finishing third in the high jump. Randy Reitz won the long jump and finished second in the 100-yard dash. Mike Dinger was second in the 330 hurdles and Dan Bowley second in the javelin. … The Brookville softball team defeated Marienville, 14-13, in an exciting game last Tuesday afternoon at the old high school baseball diamond at Northside. The girls scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to capture the victory. In the seventh, Debbie Aaron tripled, Bea Willeumier singled, Debbi Morris singled, Sandy Reinard walked, Barb Brinkley singled, Cindy Lockwood doubled, Sue Davis hit a sacrifice fly and Mary McCracken singled. Willeumier homered earlier in the game. Brookville hosts Curwensville May 15.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 6, 1948
Some 28 games are scheduled beginning May 17 for the Brookville Grays in the Clarion County League with which they became affiliated with this year, and manager Dave Lindermuth is confident that the team will make a good showing against the opposition lined up. In addition to the league games, the local baseball team will also play outstanding teams as in the past, with two games slated with the Jamestown Bombers for Decoration Day here. Eight teams make up the Clarion County League, including the Grays, Summerville, Sligo, Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, Emlenton, East Brady and Clarion. The Grays open at Summerville with Clarion appearing here on May 20 for the home opener. The home game time will be announced next week. … At the present time, Brookville baseball fans are following with interest the progress of five local boys who are having their first fling in professional baseball. Three boys are with the Hornell Club in the Pony League and two with the Greenville, Ala., team in the Alabama State League. Glenn and Dick Lindermuth are on the Pirates’ affiliated team in Greenville and are playing regularly, sporting batting averages in the mid-300s. Duane Myers and George Chittester have been worth Hornell for the past month and just last week Bill Nosker signed a contract and reported for play in time to hit a homer as his team defeated Jamestown. Nosker and the Lindermuths starred for the Grays last year and will be missed here in Brookville.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 3, 1923
Brookville High School had to extend themselves considerably to defeat Vince Casey and the other members of Falls Creek last Thursday at the Falls Creek field. Only by rallies in the seventh and eighth were they able to bring home the bacon by a 7-4 score. Had the game ended in the seventh, Falls Creek would have been on the good end of a 4-2 decision. Witherow and Means had two hits for the locals. Means did the pitching, giving up eight hits while striking out 13 and walking one. Tuesday, Brookville trounced Summerville by the score of 27-6. Brookville’s 24 hits totaled 45 bases. Five home runs were hits, two by Les. Forsythe, and one each by Tubby Reitz, Gene Whitehill and Swindell. Brookville plays Clarion Normal this afternoon and meets New Bethlehem Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.