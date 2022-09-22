TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 20, 2012
Forgive Brookville’s Nathan Smith if he can’t get Augusta National out of his mind. That’s where he’ll likely get an invitation to a little tournament called the Masters next April. Smith continued his dominance in the United States Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur Championship by becoming the first four-time winner of the event with his third title in four years last Thursday at Conway Farms Golf Club. Smith finished off a rugged road through the Mid-Am’s 64-player match play tournament by holding off a late charge by Canadian Garrett Rank for a 1-up victory in an exhausting 36-hole finals format. Traditionally, the Mid-Am champion has received an invitation to play in the next Masters Tournament. If it does happen, it’ll also be Smith’s fourth trip to Augusta National. … Special teams play couldn’t have been any more special for the Brookville Raiders last Friday night. Down 15-13 late in the game, Braiden Smith and Zach Vroman lined up for a punt deep in their own territory. Smith, a sophomore, hadn’t touched a ball on a punt return in his varsity career. Plus, he had a lot on his mind. Smith was beating himself up about missing a blocking assignment on a key two-point conversion that the Raiders needed to tie the game on their previous possession. Quarterback Cameron Yard was shaken up on the play as well. Took off indeed. Vroman threw the first block and as the punt wall developed to allow Smith to sprint to the Raiders’ sideline, more key blocks from Brodie Zacherl, Evan Matheny and Sam Clowes sprung Smith for a game-winning 90-yard punt return with 3:07 left. The Raiders made the score stand up in the closing moments and they won 19-15 in a game where they gave up 272 yards rushing and were outgained 283-191. … It had been awhile since the A-C Valley Falcons won a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference football game, even longer since they turned back Clarion-Limestone. Last Friday night, however, the Falcons broke through in convincing fashion with a 46-0 win over the Lions. It was their first win over C-L since 1999 and first KSAC win since beating Union in 2005, ending a KSAC losing streak of 46 straight losses. … Coming off a hard-fought 1-1 tie last Saturday at Clearfield and scoring just three goals over its past three games, the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team was staring at a 1-0 deficit less than 13 minutes into its game. But head coach Chip Mason got a pleasant surprise and a big turnaround as the Lady Raiders erupted for four unanswered goals by halftime as they went on to notch a rare win over visiting DuBois, 4-0, Monday afternoon. It’s just the third win ever for the Lady Raiders against their Class AAAA opponent — a 1-0 win in 2009 and a 2-1 win in overtime in 2010, both of those also at home.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 25, 1997
The Brookville Raiders routed St. Marys, 50-6, last Friday night to end a two-game losing streak. It was the Raiders’ most lopsided win since a 45-0 blowout of Kane in 1935. Tailback Chris Miller ran for 141 yards on just eight carries with a pair of 65-yard TD runs, sparking the Raiders’ 429-yard offensive performance. Quarterback Zac Wynkoop completed 6 of 9 passes for 185 yards with TD passes of 49, 36 and 25 yards, the 36-yarder to Miller. … A-C Valley spoiled Clarion-Limestone’s football homecoming game with a 20-7 win last Friday. The Lions’ lone score came on Jared Beggs’ 7-yard TD pass to Broc Kemmer. … Both Brookville cross country teams won Class 2A team titles at last Saturday’s Slippery Rock Invitational. The Lady Raiders put all seven runners in the top 20 spots while the boys were led by a fourth-place finish from Ben Whitling. In the girls’ race, Mandy Richards finished third, Amy Standfest fifth, Meghan Johnson seventh and Becky Hulse eighth. Also for the Raiders, Nathan Johnston finished sixth.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 25, 1972
Talk about thrillers. A total of 82 points were scored on the football field at Brookville Area High School as the Raiders of Al Lefevre defeated the highly favored Shannock Valley Spartans, 44-38, in one of the most exciting games ever played. Junior quarterback Gene Painter threw for 320 yards and threw for touchdowns and ran for another while his primary receiver for the night, Joe Barkley, caught three TD passes and finished with six receptions for a whopping 250 yards. With the score tied at 38-38 with 4:18 remaining in the game, Painter went to the air and hit Barkley for a 76-yard TD play. Keenan Crooks threw a 61-yard TD pass to Barkley in the first quarter and caught a 7-yard TD pass from Painter early in the fourth quarter to put the Raiders up 38-32. The win was the first of the season for the Raiders, who improved to 1-2. Shannock Valley dropped to 2-1.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 25, 1947
The seventh reunion of “Ye Olde Tyme Footballers” was held in Brookville last weekend with 33 members in attendance. The organization is made up of Footballers who made up the teams of 1893, and 1900 to 1906 at Brookville High School. The old timers entertained 11 senior members of the high school football squad at their banquet Saturday night along with Coach Chilcott and principals Rockey and Henry. … Fifteen cheers to all the ballplayers, coaches, servicemen, gate attendants, booking agents and the manager of the Brookville Grays who just completed one of the best baseball seasons ever launched here. The Grays compiled record of 47-17, which included a 27-5 mark in the Mountain League in which they won. Some top averages from the final individual statistics had Boagie Lindermuth batting .386 (99-for-254), Dick Lindermuth .374 (96-for-255) and Bill Nosker .357 (76-for-212). On the mound, Chet Marshall went 10-4. … The Brookville Red Raiders football team notched its first win last Saturday with a 12-0 victory against a gallant Falls Creek team. It was the first game to be played here since 1941. The locals got touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters from Vasbinder and Brinkley.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 21, 1922
Summerville, champions of the Jefferson County Auto League last year, won the Brookville Fair baseball series in Class A last week here. After a decisive victory over Sykesville Wednesday morning by the score of 9-4, the Coal Diggers nosed out a victory over Brookville by a score of 5-4, winning $130 ordered as first prize. Brookville, which had beaten Brockwayville Tuesday morning without any trouble, took second which totaled $90 in prizes. Sykesville was third with a $50 price. Brockwayville failed to show on Thursday to meet Sykesville for third place, being dissatisfied with the umpire’s decisions on Tuesday’s game that saw Brookville win 11-5. Brockwayville claims that lost heart and could not play up to their standard. Knoxdale upset the dope and won the Class B series while Conifer and Sigel finished second and third. Knoxdale beat Conifer, 14-2. … Report from the horse racing at the Brookville Fair: Last Thursday’s attendance was 15,000 with a four-day total numbering 40,000.