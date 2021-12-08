TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 8, 2011
Bud Baughman doesn’t want to hear any talk about a three-peat. His Brookville Raiders basketball team has won the last two District 9 Class AA titles. He’s not at all ready to talk about three straight. With good reason. The Raiders’ lone starter back is 6-foot-6-inch senior Zane Hackett. Some two-thirds of the team’s scoring graduated and most of the returning points were scored by Hackett. The only other player back from the regular playing rotation is senior guard Seth Connor. “I think it’s a completely new group of kids and it’s not necessarily fair to put that pressure on them or hype about winning a third one before we even play a game,” said Baughman, whose Raiders were 22-3 and shared the District 9 League title with Elk County Catholic. ... Winning a district title is a huge boost for a high school basketball program. Getting to a championship game can be as well. That’s the case for the Brookville Lady Raiders, whose 17-8 record a year ago included a runner-up finish in the District 9 Class AA playoffs. It was the team’s first title game appearance since 2003. Getting to the final where they lost to Cranberry also earned the Lady Raiders their first state playoff game since 2001 when it lost to Bishop Canevin. All that adds up to some good building blocks for head coach Mark Powell’s team. The Lady Raiders have three starters back — senior Emily Ferraro, and juniors Lanae Newsome and Karly Reinsel. From there, the playing rotation doesn’t have a lot of varsity experience. ... Doug Rodgers will be the new face on the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions’ sideline this basketball season. The former Karns City 1,000-point scorer and now athletic director and administrator at C-L replaces coach Gus Simpson, who stepped down after last year’s 9-13 season that concluded a six-year tenure. ... Defensively speaking, Joe Ferguson wants his Clarion-Limestone Lions to be better. Last year’s 16-7 season ended in the first round of the District 9 Class A playoffs with a loss at home to North Clarion. Returning are the team’s third- and fourth-leading scorers in seniors Adam Mellott and Billy Kelley. Mellott averaged 13.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while Kelley scored 9.2 points and hauled down 7 rebounds per game. That duo leads the way on a team featuring a 20-man roster.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 12, 1996
Traveling to the hotbed of wrestling in the eastern part of the state, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team dropped two hard-fought matchups with Bethlehem Liberty (27-23) and Northampton (24-21) last weekend. The Raiders travel to the Ironman Tournament in Ohio this weekend. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team handed Union its first loss and improved to 5-0 with a 56-49 win last Friday. Jim Northey’s career-high 21 points led the way while Chuck Whitling finished with 14 points. … Moniteau dealt the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions a 54-39 loss, the Lady Lions’ first in the KSAC. Wendy Walker led the Lady Lions with 13 points and nine rebounds. … Union downed the Brookville Lady Raiders, 39-32, dropping Jon Benton’s team to 3-2. Mandy Brown scored nine points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 6, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, Dec. 9, 1971
The Brookville Raiders basketball team was dealt its first loss of the year in a 52-49 loss last Friday night at Brockway. Junior Joe Barkley scored 14 points to lead the Raiders while Rick Fenstermaker and Steve White each scored eight points. Jeff Hooten, the Rovers’ 6-foot-5 junior center, led the Rovers with 17 points. Now 1-1, the Raiders host Oil City Tuesday night. … The Brookville Raiders wrestling team launches its season Tuesday at always tough DuBois. Head coach Les Turner’s probable lineup won’t have a 95-pounder to start the season, but Brad Miller will get there once he drops enough weight. The rest of the Raiders’ lineup has Pat Haines at 103, Bill Crain at 112, Bob Bower at 120, Hugh Brosius at 127, Joe Milligan at 133, Mark McKinley at 138, Don Gilbert at 145, Case Ferguson at 154, Eric Bower at 165, John Bockoras at 180 and Dan Wallace at unlimited. Letterman Tom Ferraro will be out of action for about half the season due to an operation. Friday, the Raiders host Kittanning. … In the loss 34-12 loss to the Beavers, Haines (decision), Crain (decision), Milligan (decision) and Ferguson (decision) were the Raiders’ lone winners.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 12, 1946
Friday night, the Brookville High School basketball team will meet Clarion at Andy Hastings Gymnasium in the first of their major games of the season. Brookville as yet has had no test to indicate their strength for this season’s league games. The team is composed of comparatively inexperienced players as graduation took the entire first team of last year’s champions. Two practice games have been played with Summerville and Sigel and Brookville won both of those games. Friday’s game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. after a preliminary game between the schools’ junior high programs. … The Brookville YMCA basketball team trounced Punxsutawney, 73-32, and set a J-C League scoring record in the process. With Johnny Chilcott, ace of the team, still out of action, Coach Carl Kroh’s team unleashed a pair of clever cord-rippers in Duncan and Dick McManigle with each scoring 18 points respectively. The Y improved to 6-1, second only to the unbeaten 7-0 DuBois Lions.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Dec. 8, 1921
Brookville High School opens its basketball season tomorrow night when the strong Falls Creek team will be their foes on the YMCA floor starting at 8:15 p.m. The local high school will lack the services of five lettermen who graduated last June, but Harold Briggs, Mason Black and Dick Galbraith remain and it is expected that a fair team will represent the school this year. Harry Batastini, Ellwood Swindell and Tom Robinson seem to be the best prospects to take the place of the former players. Falls Creek is virtually intact the past four years, having changed from a three-year to a four-year school helping that advantage. … Since the deer season opened, there has been many a “bang” in the wood and the consequent fall of many a buck. The first killing reported within the hearing of the writer was a 12-pronger shot by Earl Bish of Knoxdale on the hill opposite the Fuller mines last Friday morning. Searing Wiley of the same place with an old-fashioned gun made one tumble on the lads of F.C. Deemer near Iowa bottom. Monday, John Moore of Brookville killed one in Fuller country.