TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 24, 2013
Call it almost a perfect ending to a tremendously challenging week for the Brookville Raiders wrestling team. Earlier last week, the Raiders pulled out dramatic wins over DuBois and West Branch. Saturday at the annual Ultimate Duals in their own gymnasium, they finished 3-1 with the lone blemish coming against District 10 power Reynolds in a 33-27 loss. The Raiders beat Saegertown (32-29), Mifflinburg (50-22), Hanover (66-12) and Boyertown (34-31), a Class 3A invitee in an otherwise Class 2A field. The Raiders went into the weekend ranked No. 5 in the state according to Off the Mat Wrestling Rankings. The Raiders take a 16-2 record into Thursday’s trip to Curwensville. … The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team won 53-39 at Philipsburg-Osceola as Aisha Newsome scored 14 points, and Lanae Newsome and Karly Reinsel finishing with 11 points apiece. … Clarion-Limestone High School has a new football coach with 2004 C-L grad Davey Eggleton taking over the program. The Lions were 2-28 the past three years under Jason Kundick, who resigned following last fall’s 0-10 campaign. … The Brookville Raiders swimming and diving team beat DuBois, 92-76, for the first time since the 2009-10 season and just the second time dating back to 1999 Monday night. The Raiders won seven of 12 events with Justin Ransel winning three times in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 medley relay with Jaren Ananea, Isaac Wilson and Hank Rape.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 29, 1998
The Brookville Raiders routed three District 9 foes, two of them with shutouts against Kane (64-6), Clarion (55-0) and Titusville (69-0). Next up for the Raiders is a Saturday night home showdown against Ridgway. … The Brookville Raiders 400-yard relay team of Ian Hetrick, Ben Bowser, Jake Geer and Frank Brush broke the team record with a new mark of 3:33.16 Monday night against Clearfield. Bradford won the meet, 107-74. Brush also won the 100 freestyle in 53.52 seconds and swam a leg on the winning 200 freestyle relay with Hetrick, Geer and Mike Osborne. … Miller Welding’s reign as Brookville YMCA City League basketball champion might be in danger as Park Acres took over first place with an 8-1 record. Miller’s is second at 6-3 while DeMans is third at 4-5. Park Acres beat DeMans 107-83 as Jon Guth and Dalton Park scored 27 and 23 points respectively. Bob Ondrasik and Bud Baughman scored 28 and 25 points apiece for DeMans. … The Brookville Lady Raiders avenged an earlier loss to Clarion-Limestone with a 34-24 win in the rematch. Emily Hulse led all scorers with nine points. … The Brookville Raiders beat C-L, 77-65.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 25, 1973
Brookville American, Jan. 29, 1973
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team won its seventh straight match with a 34-9 rout at Clarion last Thursday night. Bill Crain, Pat Haines, Joe Milligan and John Bockoras stayed unbeaten. The Bobcats actually won the first three bouts for a 9-0 lead before the Raiders won the rest of the way. Crain, Milligan, Don Gilbert, Eric Bower, Martin Scott, Bockoras and Dan Wallace ran the table. The Raiders, now 7-1, travel to Curwensville Thursday. … DeMans moved closer to winning the regular season championship in the Brookville YMCA City Basketball League. At 18-0, DeMans leads Brookville Bank & Trust (13-5), Edgewood Dairy (9-9), Mason’s Beverage (8-10), Duraclean (3-15) and Team X (3-15). Barry Hummell led Edgewood with 38 points in its 91-65 win over Mason’s Beverage. Dick Fenstermaker and Bill Mitchell scored 24 and 20 points apiece in DeMans’ 71-45 over second-place BB&T. Rick Simpson and Jim McCracken scored 20 and 14 points respectively in Team X’s 86-72 win over Duraclean, which got 3 points from Bill Work. … Lenny Ferraro, a 1969 BAHS graduate, is 9-7-1 wrestling for the Slippery Rock State College squad as a 134-pounder. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team topped Kane, 42-36, Tuesday on the road. Joe Barkley and Dan Bowley scored 17 and 10 points apiece as the Raiders improved to 4-10 overall and 2-4 in the District 9 League.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 27, 1949
The Brookville Raiders basketball team proved again this week that it is better to have a team of stellar players than just one exceptional star as they downed the Clearfield Bisons, 45-33, in the Andy Hastings Gymnasium here Tuesday. It was the fifth straight league win for Brookville which now sports double wins over DuBois and Clearfield with a win over Punxsutawney. The Chucks come here tomorrow night. Although Clearfield’s Larry Kennedy dominated the scoring with 18 points, five more than the combined score of his teammates, the even marking of the Raiders abetted with the extra goals this time by Larry McManigle and the team play of John Chilcott’s team were too much for the invading herd. McManigle led the Raiders with 14 points. … After holding Coach Jolly’s Sigel High squad goal for goal for three quarters of play, Summerville finally fell behind in a flurry of scoring in the final scoring and Sigel won the game, 41-35. Rensel led Sigel with 10 points while Doverspike’s 11 paced the Indians. … The Brookville YMCA squad edged Indiana in a non-league basketball matchup, 57-54, in front of a large crowd at the local Y Monday night. Coach Bill Kelso’s team put three players in double-figure scoring with Earl Welton scoring 16 points, Hooker McManigle 12 and Frank Welton 10 points.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Jan. 25, 1923
A radical reversal of the form that permitted Punxsutawney to score a win over DuBois last week resulted in DuBois turning in an impressive effort in a 39-25 win over Brookville here last Friday night. The win tied DuBois with New Bethlehem and Brookville for the league leadership as New Bethlehem, with the advantage of home floor, walloped Reynoldsville 25-18. The locals got 12 points from Tom Robinson and 11 from Ellwood Swindell. League standings: Brookville, DuBois, Clearfield and New Bethlehem at 2-1, Punxsutawney at 1-2 and Reynoldsville 0-3.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Jan. 24, 1918
In one of the hardest fought games of the basketball season, the local YMCA team triumphed over the Altoona YMCA here on Friday night by the score of 33-26. The locals put up a great game. The close guarding of Mayes and Baughman and the work of Fulton at center were