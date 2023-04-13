TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 11, 2013
The Masters schedule is set for Brookville’s Nathan Smith. Wednesday, he’ll play in the Par 3 Contest with a 3:16 p.m. threesome that includes Tom Watson and former Walker Cup teammate and Augusta native Russell Henley. They’ll tee off on the somewhat informal 9-hole event behind a famous threesome of Arnold palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Smith played a practice round with Watson and Henley Monday and played at least nine holes with Henley Tuesday. He’ll tee off in the first round on Thursday at 8 a.m. with 1988 Masters champion Sandy Lyle and first-timer and 2011 NCAA champion John Peterson, who earned his trip by finishing fourth at last year’s U.S. Open. Friday, the same trio tees off at 10:56 a.m. In 2011, Smith shot a two-round 152 and missed a very low score for the cut, 145, by seven strokes. … For openers, it was a sweep for the Clarion-Limestone baseball and softball teams. The Lions topped East Forest, 9-5, while the Lady Lions won, 14-3. … A meet-clinching win by the 4x400-meter relay helped the Brookville Raiders track and field team squeeze out a 78-72 win over Elk Conty Catholic Tuesday. The foursome was Tyler Hays, Leland Mowery, Luke Frank and Evan Matheny. The Lady Raiders lost their matchup, 93-57. Matheny and Braiden Smith were quadruple winner for the Raiders. Matheny also won the 100 and 200 dashes and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay with Smith along with Aaron Ray and Andrew Douglass. Smith won both the 110 and 300 hurdles along with the high jump.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 16, 1998
Brookville’s Ben Marzullo is off to a strong start for the Raiders baseball team. Entering last Wednesday’s game against Punxsutawney, Marzullo was leading the team in average, RBIs and slugging percentage to go along with a 2-0 record on the mound with 14 strikeouts and a perfect earned run average. So against Punxsutawney, Marzullo ripped a grand slam homer to put the Raiders up 7-2. But it was his game-tying double and winning run scored that lifted the Raiders to a wild 11-10 win over the Chucks. Brent Craven pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief to get the win while Korry Lindemuth earned the save. … Weathering a thunderstorm in a hosted three-team meet with Redbank Valley and Bradford, the Brookville Area High School track and field teams beat Redbank Valley and lost to Bradford. The Lady Raiders hiked their KSAC winning streak to 47 with a 93-41 win over Redbank Valley as Becca Boring and Emily Hulse were double winners overall. Boring won the 100-meter dash and 300 hurdles while Hulse won the 800 run and ran a leg on the winning 4x800 relay. For the Raiders who improved to 4-0 in the KSAC with a 76-69 win over the Bulldogs. Overall wins were from Shawn Bailey in the 200 dash, Dan Johnson in the long jump, Matt Shaffer in the shot put and the 4x100 relay of Bailey, Ryan Young, John Erlandson and Willie Painter. … The C-L Lions track and field team split its KSAC tri-meet with a win over A-C Valley and a loss to Clarion. Mike Clinger and Jason Cangelo qualified for districts in the shot put while Broc Kemmer qualified in the javelin as did Adam Neil in the 100 and 200 dashes and Nathan Simpson in the 300 hurdles. The C-L Lady Lions dropped a 78-61 decision to Clarion. Corey Seth won three events for the Lady Lions in the 100 and 300 hurdles and 4x400 relay.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 12, 1973
Cold and snowy weather hampered the season opener for the Brookville Area High School track and field team in a 114-36 loss to Clarion. Sophomore letterman Mike Dinger finished twice in the 120- and 330-yard hurdles, the latter race a new event this year. Brookville’s only firsts were nabbed by Gene Painter and Pat Wolfe. Painter won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 6 inches while also finishing second in the javelin and tied for second in the triple jump. Wolfe won the mile run while Chuck Leach finished second. Don Richards was second in the 440 dash, Jesse Guthrie finished second in the discus and Dave Dinger tied for second in the triple jump. … The Brookville Lady Raiders gymnastics team competed in two events recently, hosting Clearfield and Montoursville in one and traveling to DuBois in a tri-meet with Clearfield. In the home meet, Carol Turner was third in vaulting and the uneven parallel bars, and Tish Milligan won the balance beam. At DuBois, Milligan won the balance beam while Patti Ruffner won the floor exercise.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 15, 1948
Brookville High School’s rifle team, coached by Charles H. Wingert, won third place at the state championship meet for the second consecutive year at State College last Saturday. Munhall won first place and Upper Darby placed second. Of a possible 200 out of 200, such scores were shot three times, one by Charles Wingert. Other Brookville scoring: Bob Edeburn 197, Harry Croyle 191, Dean Lewis 190, Tom Shannon 190, Ann Port 188, Mark Johns 187, Bob Shaffer 186, Ed Swartz 184 and Terry Croyle 180. All members of the Brookville squad received a medal. … A schedule for three inter-club matches among country clubs were arranged at a meeting last Friday at the DuBois Country Club. Pinecrest County Club here will host St. Marys, DuBois and Ridgway on June 13. DuBois hosts June 27 and Ridgway hosts July 11. … Sixty-one bowlers will compete at the Brookville YMCA to determine the champion of the 200 club. All bowlers who rolled 200s were eligible for the tournament. … Hundreds of fishermen are expected to crowd nearby streams as Pennsylvania’s trout season opens this morning and if they don’t have any luck, it will be the fault of the weather conditions. Abundant rains, starting early Sunday morning, have raised streams and rivers to flood stage that will lessen anglers chances of catching their anticipated share of the 1.15 million trout stocked by the PA Fish Commission.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 10, 1918
At a meeting of captains, magnates and in the presence of players, the big lottery to choose the players for the teams of the proposed twi-light league was made and the players were allotted to the several teams. The league completed a schedule of 30 games to be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:15 p.m. and it was unanimously decided that the proceeds of the opening game will be given to the local Red Cross chapter and that the collection of the second game shall be turned over to the Knights of Columbus. The season opens May 7 and six teams — Pirates, Phillies, Giants, Cubs, Braves and the Shawmut Shop. The Shawmut team will be picked from another group of players with those not qualifying will be distributed among the other teams. The captains of the other teams are H.H. Kunselman of the Pirates, Don Donaldson of the Phillies, Arthur McCracken of the Giants, William T. Means of the Cubs and Harry Darr of the Braves.