TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 10, 2012
Their season dual meet schedule coming to an end, both Brookville Area High School track and field teams finished with sweeps on the road at Keystone. The Raiders beat Keystone, 101-43, and edged Redbank Valley, 76-73. The Lady Raiders held off Keystone, 75-61, and Redbank Valley, 77-64. Both teams finished the year with a 3-4 record. That leaves Thursday’s annual trip to the Redbank Valley Invitational before preparing for the District 9 Class AA Championships they’ll host next Friday. The Raiders got double-overall win efforts from Braiden Smith, Shane Hummel, Wyatt Long, Tyler Hays and Aaron Ray. For the Lady Raiders, Ashley Wolfe and Lanae Newsome were quadruple winners. Wolfe won the 100 dash (13.2), 300 hurdles (51.9) and long jump with a career-best leap (16 feet, 31⁄2 inches), and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (52.2) with Newsome, Aisha Newsome and Brenna Dworek. Lanae Newsome turned in an impressive performance in the triple jump, leaping 38 feet, 33⁄4 inches just after competing in the 4x100 and the 400 dash where she won in 59.6 seconds. Both Newsomes also ran in the 4x400 relay with Julie Shields and Annie Amsler, winning with a time of 4:39. Shields also won the 1,600 run and qualified for districts in 5:53.1. ... Edinboro freshman and Brookville native Brianne Dietrich had a busy weekend competing at last weekend’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships held at Bloomsburg University. Dietrich placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 1⁄4 inch. Teammate Tabitha Bemis, a sophomore, won the event with a jump of 20 feet, 11⁄2 inches. Dietrich also competed in the javelin, finishing 18th with a toss of 99 feet, 5 inches. She ran a leg on the fifth-place 4x400 relay that finished in 3:56.46.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, May 15, 1997
Brookville pitchers Curtis Rowe and Ben Marzullo threw a combined no-hitter Monday night as the Raiders beat Curwensville 10-0 in six innings. Rowe threw the first three innings while Marzullo went the final three. The last no-hitter thrown by the Raiders was in 1994 by Aaron Martz. Brian Erjavac, Korry Lindemuth, Greg Zimmerman, Sam Whitling and Marzullo all had multiple-hit games while Stewart and Whitling each hit doubles. Lindemuth scored three runs. The Raiders improved to 11-5 with the win. … The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team split two games with a 16-3 rout of Clarion and 8-7 loss to Bradford Central. In the win over Clarion, Kristy Aaron tripled in a run and doubled in three runs with the bases loaded. Tonya Harding and Emily Hulse shared the pitching duties. … Paced by five first-place winners for the girls, both Brookville Area High School track and field teams won the combined team title with 197 points, well ahead of Clarion’s 142. Mandy Richards paced the Lady Raiders with a win in the 3,200-meter run while combining with Alicia Gilson, Amy Standfest and Becky Hulse to win the 4x800 relay. Jessie Connor won the 300 hurdles while Meghan Johnson won the 800 and April Geer the javelin. The Raiders got firsts from Scott Wells in the shot put and Nathan Fiala in the 400 hurdles. … The Brookville Grays open their Federation League schedule Sunday against Brockway at home. The Grays won the regular-season and playoff titles last year, finishing 35-6 overall which included a 10-0 playoff record.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 15, 1972
Tonight is the Third Annual Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame Awards Dinner held at Brookville Area High School’s cafeteria. The main event of the night will be the induction of Carl “Beany” Lucas, Charles P. Phillips and Wade Mori into the Hall of Fame. All three inductees will be at the dinner. The Sportsman of the Year award will also be presented while another special award “The Distinguished Service” award will honor an individual who has done much for local sports. The 1927 basketball team of Brookville High School will be honored and last summer’s Brookville Little League All-Star baseball team will also be feted. … The Brookville Area Little League season got started with two games last Friday. Hanley beat Brookville Bank & Trust 7-0 while Byerly Tire downed Knights of Columbus 7-1. … In the Brookville Area Softball League’s opening game Sunday night, Lindy’s Cafe doubled up Esso, 12-6, while Park’s Coin and Gun Shop edged Trumans Store, 7-6. … Senior Dave Richards, star running back last fall for the Brookville Raiders football team, accepted a football scholarship to attend Lafayette University. He rushed for a team-record 2,264 career yards and 26 TDs with the Raiders.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 15, 1947
Five softball teams will swing into action starting next Monday night at the high school field. This year’s group of teams include Fike’s, Creamery, Leathers, Sterck’s and the YMCA. The season will be divided into halves with each half consisting 7 1/2 weeks. Fike’s and the YMCA starts the schedule Monday with Leathers facing Sterck’s on Tuesday starting at 6:30 p.m. … Jefferson County big game hunters bagged 225 deer during the past hunting season, according to a report this week by Lester J. Haney, Game Protector, combined with a recent announcement by the State Game Commission shows and overall increase of 10,000 killed in the state. Big game kill in the state totaled just 35,319 for last season. In a breakdown, the Game Commission revealed that the total represents 31,100 antlered and 4,209 antlerless deer. The number of bears killed totaled 325, or about 40 less than the previous year.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, May 11, 1922
What about Brookville being represented in the Class A League. Fans get busy. Favorable replies have been received from New Bethlehem, Summerville, Clarion, Reynoldsville, Brockwayville and Falls Creek. The next step is to have a meeting and get organized. Brookville and Ramsaytown, take notice. … At a meeting of the Jefferson County Auto League held in the local YMCA last Saturday, the following baseball teams were represented — Sigel, Conifer, Reynoldsville, Kirkman and Summerville. It was decided to postpone the organization for one week. The next meeting will be held this Saturday.