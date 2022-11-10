TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 15, 2012
Shunning the notion of sending the game into a second overtime, the Brookville Raiders went for the win on the road. The decision wound up making the long trip home from Kane even longer as the Raiders came up short on the try for a game-winning two-point conversion and lost to the Wolves, 35-34, last Friday night. The loss knocked the Raiders out of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs and finished their season at 6-5. Kane meets Karns City Friday night at Clarion University to decide this year’s champion. It came real close to being the Raiders trying to avenge a 45-20 loss to Karns City earlier this season, but quarterback Cameron Yard’s pass into the end zone to a sliding Zach Vroman skipped on the ground incomplete. One play earlier, the Raiders scored on their first play from scrimmage in OT when Yard hit Jonah Sampson on a 10-yard pass. With Kane already scoring a touchdown and point-after kick in the opening possession, the Raiders could have sent out Yard to kick the extra point. … The Clarion Area High School girls volleyball team will play for a state title for the third straight season when the Lady Cats take on District 4 champion Williamson at Central York High School Saturday at 11 a.m. To get there, Clarion had to stage a dramatic comeback to stun WPIAL champion Greensburg Central Catholic in five sets. After losing the first two sets, 25-21 and 27-25, the Lady Cats swept the final three sets, 25-21, 25-11, 15-11, and will take another crack at winning their first-ever state championship. … Five seniors from the Brookville Area High School soccer teams were named to this year’s Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League’s Central Division All-Star Team. For the Lady Raiders, who shared the division title with Curwensville with a 9-1 record and finished , three players repeated league honors as Annie Amsler, Ashley Wolfe and Samantha Byerly earned back-to-back all-star nods. Amsler led the team with nine goals and 13 assists while Byerly and Wolfe were instrumental in helping the Brookville defense give up just 13 goals in 19 games this season. Byerly moved around more than Wolfe in head coach Chip Mason’s lineup and shared the team lead in goals with Amsler and Brenna Dworek with nine to go along with three assists. Wolfe had two goals and three assists. Two Raiders made it to all-UAVSL Central Division team. Senior midfielder Leland Mowery earned his second straight all-star honor. He scored four goals and dished out seven assists. Senior defender Josh Ross got the nod after helping anchor the Raiders’ defense from the back line. He scored a goal and had one assist.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 13, 1997
The Brookville Raiders wrestling team official began its preseason workouts this week as the return as reigning Northwest Regional champions along with the top ranking dual meet team by Off the Mat Wrestling Rankings in Class 2A. The Raiders finished ninth in the team standings last year at states. “We should have a solid team,” Raiders coach Lenny Ferraro said. “We’ve got some unproven wrestlers that if they develop, we could have an outstanding team.” Starters back for the Raiders are Sam DeLoia, Clint Puller, Brad Cieleski, Matt Geer, Jason McKinney, Keith Ferraro, Jeff Shaffer, Jason Gilligan, Randy Stout and Jeremy Reitz. Deloia, Puller, Cieleski, Geer and McKinney are the probable starters 103 through 130. Ferraro is a two-time D9 champion who will likely be at 135. Shaffer and Gilligan would likely be after that. Shaffer is a returning district champion while Gilligan has won two D9 titles with a third-place medal at states last year. Reitz is a returning district champion likely at 152 after finishing second at regionals and qualifying for states. Randy Stout was fourth at districts last year and will likely slot in at 160. … The Brookville ninth-grade girls’ basketball team improved to 5-0 with wins over North Clarion and Clarion. Jill Mumford scored 10 points in the 42-34 win over North Clarion while Piere Ondrasik finished with 17 points in the 50-18 win over Clarion. The eighth-graders improved to 5-0 with a 27-6 win over North Clarion. Stephanie Diener led the Lady Raiders with nine points. The seventh-graders are 4-3, beating Brockway 28-27 as Beth Conti scored 10 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 9, 1972
Dan Bowley ran for a touchdown and blocked a punt that set up the other as the Brookville Raiders shut out Redbank Valley 14-0 to finish the season 4-4-1. In what was a cold, wet afternoon for football, the Raiders’ defensive unit was up to the task as it scored on TD and set up the other while recording safety as well. Dick Ray, a small sophomore lineman who has been playing at outside linebacker, scored Brookville’s first TD on a 10-yard punt blocked return thanks to Bowley getting a hand on the boot. Bowley scored on an 11-yard run and the safety set the final in the fourth quarter. Rod Osborne replaced Gene Painter at quarterback after Painter re-injured his ankle in the first quarter. Mike Cook was in for injured starter Keenan Crooks at running back and played well. … Brockway and Karns City meet for the Little 12 Conference title this Saturday at Clarion State College. Brockway won the East Division with a 7-1-1 record while Karns City took the West title with a 6-2-1 mark.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Nov. 13, 1947
The Brookville Y made a successful debut in the JC League basketball opener at Punxsutawney Monday night, defeating a strong Army & Navy Club 43-42 with the issue in doubt until the final whistle. Walter and Wingard led the locals with 16 and 13 points respectively. Friday night, Brookville plays the Rossiter Green Villagers at the Punxsutawney YMCA floor. … Lawson Bullers, member of last year’s BHS basketball team, is now serving in the US Marine Corps at Paris Island. One of Coach Johnny Chilcott’s big problems this year on the hill will be to replace the guard position vacated by Lawson. … Four former BHS members of the championship team of 1945-46 have returned home from the Army the past week — Duane Myers, “Bounce” McManigle, Bob Baughman and Frank Welton are the four returned veterans who served overseas. … This is the time of the year that the district sports scribes gather to selected an all-district squad in football. We believe that the following Brookville High gridders should gain some recognition and should be definitely considered. Backs Ivan Brinkley, Bob Perry, Bob Battaglia and Fred Wilson, and linemen Budnovich, Greenwalt, Reid, Kroh, Shannon, Beatty, Mohney and Long.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Nov. 9 1922
Emery Holben of Strattanville and Henri Bargi of Clarion were both patients in the Brookville Hospital as the result of severe hand wounds sustained on the first and second days of the hunting season. Clair Fox of Port Barnett, son of Mr. and Mrs. S.B. Fox was wounded in the instep of his left foot when a pellett from a shotgun shell struck a rock and glanced back last Friday.