TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Aug. 29, 2013
Brookville Raiders football coach Chris Dworek goes into his 18th season that begins Friday at home against Punxsutawney. Dworek stands on 99 career wins with the Raiders, who look to tie up some loose ends with a defense that gave up over 26 points per game in a 2012 season that saw them finish 6-5 with an overtime loss to Kane in the District 9 Class 2A playoffs. The Raiders have a lot returning to the offensive line, including sophomore Bryce Town, and seniors Nate Nosker, Stew Chesnutt, Easton Singleton, Logan Myers and Conrad Schindler. Also back is 1,000-yard rusher Zach Vroman, who will carry the offensive load. … Dave Eggleton takes over the Clarion-Limestone Lions football program. The 2003 C-L grad played three years for the Lions, who are coming off an 0-10 season and carry a 19-game losing streak into the season-opener Friday at home against Clarion. … Getting big boosts from a couple of its younger players, the Brookville Raiders golf team edged visiting Punxsutawney by one stroke, 164-165, Monday afternoon at Pinecrest Country Club. While Jack Huggins led the Raiders with a 3-over-par 38, a pair of career-best rounds from Levi Roseman and sophomore Espy Reinard helped their team get by the Chucks. Roseman shot a 41 while Reinard carded a 42, which including a chip-in for par on the par-3 No. 3 hole. … The Brookville and Clarion-Limestone volleyball teams head into the season looking to improve on losing records last year. Toni Tosh heads into her fourth season with the Lady Raiders who were 2-17 while Doug Rodgers takes over at Clarion-Limestone, which finished 4-11. … The Brookville cross country teams start Tuesday at home against DuBois. Head coach Doug Roseman has a minimal varsity roster to work with — five boys and two girls –with 20 runners on the combined junior high rosters.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 3, 1998
Two long-time rivals will meet for the final time as conference rivals Friday night when the Clarion-Limestone Lions football team hosts Brockway. The Rovers will leave the KSAC after this year for the Allegheny Mountain League. The Lions will enter the season with a 20-man roster, half of them seniors. Jared Beggs returns after passing for 629 yards and running for 230 yards. Broc Kemmer and Ryan Breniman will also get carries. … The Brookville Raiders open their football season with a trip to Titusville. … The Brookville Raiders golf team breezed to a 27-stroke victory in an 18-hole match against Clearfield. Josh Buzard led the Raiders with an 84 followed by Brad Zidek (85), Nick Ondrasik (88), Scott Himes (91) and Mike Greeley (94). The win hiked the Raiders’ record to 1-2 after starting the season with losses to Punxsutawney and DuBois. … The Clarion-Limestone cross country teams have 13 runners on their roster, led by returning letterwinners Nicole Bollinger, Carly Fusilli and Calla Stants for the girls, and Adam Neill, Dave Bryce, Ryan Ishman and Greg Renninger for the boys.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 3, 1973
The Brookville Raiders football team launches its season Saturday at Brockway starting with a 2 p.m. kickoff. The Raiders, coached by Al Lefevre, played their preseason scrimmage last Saturday at Bradford. They’ll face the defending Little 12 champion Rovers who are coached by Charles Zoffuto, who replaced Harry Pinge in the offseason. Last year, the Rovers beat the Raiders 42-24 in Brookville. … The Brookville Area Softball League playoffs are in the semifinals with Lindy’s Cafe vs. Crooks Clothing and Exxon Tigers vs. Park’s Coin and Gun Shop. Lindy’s beat Crooks 11-7 in the best-of-three series opener while the Tigers beat Park’s 8-7 in their first game. Crooks earned a first-round bye after winning the regular season title with a 23-4 record. The Tigers also earned a bye to the semis with a second-place finish at 20-7. In the preliminary round, Lindy’s beat DeMans in three games while Park’s also needed three games to knock out the Pinecreek Firemen. … Spud Snyder of New Bethlehem defending his Pinecrest Country Club club championship, beating former champion Frank Ferraro in the final round. Rich Bevan topped Fred Sayer for the First Flight crown while Paul Bowley, Phil Cook, Charles Moore and Jeff Feldman won titles in the second through fifth flights.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 2, 1948
The Brookville Grays swept New Bethlehem in their best-of-five semifinal series of the Clarion County League playoffs, 9-4, 9-5 and then the clinching 5-3 win Wednesday night as Chet Marshall closed out the game on the mound after relieving starter John Chilcott. Next up for the Grays is East Brady in the CCL finals series. … Knoxdale is leading the second half of the Mountain League standings as pitcher Smith shut out Sigel with a one-hitter. Dinger, Sebring, Carpino and Miller all had two hits for Knoxdale. Larimer had the lone hit for the Cubs. The Brookville Reds were 3-2 over their past week of games as their record moved to 4-9 overall. The Reds beat Marienville 6-4 and Reynoldsville 7-0 before losing 8-5 at Heathville and winning 8-1 over Brockway after a 4-2 loss at Marienville. Racchini, Shick and Shoup were the winning pitchers in the Reds’ wins.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 30, 1923
Oil City golfers sent a team here to Pinecrest to play last Saturday and met the locals and the score wound up tied at 22 1/2 each. Yesterday, the Pinecrest team went to Oil City for a game. When the visitors came here last week, they were accompanied by wives and sweethearts who were entertained during the play by Mrs. SS Henderson and other ladies. Following the match, a picnic supper was served at Pinecrest.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Aug. 28, 1918
In a very interesting game of ball at the Brookville Park last Friday evening, the Braves of the local City League won the deciding game from the Giants, thus securing the championship with a 4-1 win in a seven-inning game. A.J Schrecekngost and Bell from Ramsaytown were the pitchers for the Giants and Gayley for the Braves. It was a well-played game from start to finish. … While practicing last evening at the Brookville Park, a batted ball bounced and struck Schreckengost on the left temple, breaking the bone. While the accident is not considering serious, yet it will require an operation to remedy. Arrangements were made last night to take him to a hospital for treatment. “Cotton” is the popular delivery man for the express company and is known to everyone in town. His many friends will learn of the accident with sorrow.