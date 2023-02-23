TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 21, 2013
The Brookville Raiders wrestlers earned three No. 1 seeds for this weekend’s District 9 Class 2A Wrestling Championships at Clarion University — Tate Ortz at 106 pounds, Cole Clever at 126 and Brock Zacherl at 138. The only team that has more top seeds is Redbank Valley, the dual meet champs, with four. Zacherl, a junior, seeks his second title after winning the Outstanding Wrestler award last year. … After losing twice to Karns City during the regular season by a combined six points, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team made the third time a charm with a 47-36 win at Karns City in the preliminary round of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs. The 11-12 Lady Raiders face Cranberry in the semifinals. The No. 7-seeded Lady Raiders became the first No. 7 seed in Class 2A girls to win a playoff game since 2000 and it’s the Lady Raiders’ first playoff road win since 2007. Lanae Newsome led the Lady Raiders with 15 points. … Cranberry knocked the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions out of the playoffs with a 43-29 win. The Lady Lions finished 13-10. Alissa Burns led the Lady Lions with nine points. … The C-L Lions trailed 22-0 to start their D9 Class 1A playoff game at Cameron County and lost, 70-60, to finish the year 12-11. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team closed its 7-15 season with three straight wins, including a 50-43 non-league win over Philipsburg-Osceola.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 26, 1998
The Brookville Raiders wrestlers won four district titles and finished second twice to finish a distant second place in the team standings behind a dominant Ridgway Elkers team that scored a tournament-record 223.5 points. Jason Gilligan, Jeff Shaffer, Jeremy Reitz and Randy Stout won D9 titles while Clint Puller and Keith Ferraro each finished second. … The Brookville Raiders basketball team was eliminated from the District 6/9 Class 3A playoffs with a 63-57 loss to Lock Haven in the quarterfinals. Zac Wynkoop led the Raiders with 20 points. The Raiders finished 14-11. … The Brookville Lady Raiders also fell in the D6/9 Class 3A playoffs with a 35-31 loss to Penn Cambria. Amanda Morrison scored 10 points to lead the Lady Raiders, who finished 15-7. … The C-L Lady Lions lost 48-47 to Johnsonburg in the Class 1A playoffs. Bethann Caldwell led the Lady Lions with 10 points. … The C-L Lions were ousted by Coudersport, 79-55. Ben Aaron scored 19 points while Jared Beggs added 12 points for the Lions.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 23, 1973
Brookville American, Feb. 26, 1973
The Brookville Raiders wrestlers set a team record for wins in a season as they toppled Cameron County, 40-7, last Thursday night at home. It was the 12th straight win for head coach Les Turner’s squad that improved to 12-1. The Raiders visit Brockway Tuesday night to finish the regular-season schedule. Bill Crain, Pat Haines and Joe Milligan all remained undefeated as they won their bouts against the Red Raiders as the locals won 10 of 12 bouts. After the Brockway match, the Raiders prepare for the District 9 Tournament at Clarion State College this weekend. Two Raiders earned top seeds with Crain at 119 and Milligan at 132. Haines was a No. 2 seed while John Bockoras and Dan Wallace were No. 3 seeds. … The Brookville Raiders close the season Tuesday at DuBois. The Raiders improved to 5-14 with last Tuesday’s 53-42 win over Kane. … In the Brookville YMCA City Basketball League, DeMans wrapped up a 25-0 regular season and will be the top seed for the playoffs that begin tonight. It’ll face No. 3 seed Edgewood Dairy while No. 2 seed Brookville Bank & Trust plays No. 4 seed Mason’s Beverage in best-of-three first-round matchups. In DeMans’ 92-83 win over Team X, Bill Mitchell scored 24 points while Ron Walter, Arnold Hamm and Denny Rhoades scored 18, 14 and 12 points respectively. Barry Hummell poured in 39 points for Edgewood in its 89-63 win over Mason’s Beverage. … The Brookville Grays will play in the J-C League this summer. After a league meeting last week in DuBois, the Grays, DuBois Rockets, Bennetts Valley and Clearfield, the defending champion, are committed to the league at this point. The Grays will be managed by Skip Racchini.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 26, 1948
As a result of a decision by the school officials of the Southern Section of District 9, Brookville and Punxsutawney will meet on the basketball court here next Wednesday to replay the protested game of Feb. 13 that saw Brookville win by a point in the last second of play as a result of a decision of the officials said to be contrary to accepted rules. Punxsutawney was leading by one point with but a few seconds remaining when a foul was called on a Brookville player. The visiting team elected to take the ball out of bounds. Before the ball was brought into play, a foul was called on the Punxsutawney bench, whereupon the ball was given to Brookville to shoot a foul and possession remained with the Raiders to take it out of bounds. The ball was brought into play and immediately shot for the basket, resulting in the winning score. Punxsutawney protested the decision, contending the incident should have been handled as a double foul with the ball returned to the center of the court for a jump ball … and apparently, they were right. … Tuesday, the Red Raiders were beaten 42-28 by the Chucks. Last Friday, the Raiders beat DuBois by the same score, 42-28. R.L. Baughman scored 10 points to lead the Raiders.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Feb. 22, 1923
Tomorrow night, the tie between Brookville and DuBois will be broken on the Brookville basketball floor. Second place will be determined. Brookville won at New Bethlehem, 24-20, letting the Newbies down with but five field goals, four of them being made at the very first part of the game and the last in the waning minutes. A field goal claimed by the Newbies was since allowed by the Valley Officials Association and that makes the score stand at 11 each in the first half, but in the second Brookville forged ahead. The Newbies had seven points before Brookville had one, but ran out of stuff. The game did not start for an hour after the scheduled time as the train bearing Referee Red Hall was late. Ellwood Swindell scored 10 points while Tom Robinson finished with eight points. Swindell was 6 of 10 from the foul line.
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Feb. 21, 1918
The Tigers lead the Brookville YMCA indoor baseball league with a 7-2 record with the Cubs (5-4), Panthers (3-6) and Giants (3-6) round out the standings. In one of the fastest games of the season, the Giants beat the Cubs 21-20. From all points, it was interesting every minute. The Cubs seemed to be filled with stage fright in facing the Giants … In extra innings, the Giants, after two outs, sewed up the game when Donaldson bunted, stole second and home, scoring the winning run. … In the Tigers’ 28-22 win over the Panthers, Newbold of the Panthers recorded an unassisted triple play. Dight, the local minister, stole four bases, purloining home in the fourth. Rumor has it that Hughie Jennings (future Hall of Famer) is after Donaldson to sign up this summer with the Tigers so he will have another man to match Ty Cobb.