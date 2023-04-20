TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 18, 2013
For Brookville’s Jenny Fiscus and Leanne Shaffer, the thrill of running in the Boston Marathon transformed into heartache and tragedy. Thankfully, both runners were finished with the 26.2-mile run when two bombs exploded near the finish line around 2:50 p.m. The latest reports early Wednesday had three killed in the blast claiming three lives with 23 in critical condition and 40 listed as serious in 11 Boston-area hospitals. Fiscus was running in her second Boston race while Shaffer was in her first race. Fiscus was finished for about 81 minutes while Shaffer started in a wave after Fiscus and finished 28 minutes after Fiscus crossed the line. “We heard two bangs and you don’t know what a bomb sounds like and we all looked at each other,” said Fiscus, who was in the family greeting area about two blocks from the finish line. “Jed (Jenny’s husband) said it must have been construction or something and there was no initial panic. Everybody wasn’t initially scared or anything.” That soon changed. Both ran strong races, which got them out of the finish line area safely in time as it turned out. Fiscus completed the course in 3:14.01 while Shaffer ran it in 3:23.03. … In his fourth trip to the Masters, Brookville’s Nathan Smith shot a two-round 155 and missed the cut for the final two rounds last Friday. Smith’s 36-hole score was seven strokes off the cut line. Smith opened with a 5-over-par 77 on Thursday before a 6-over 78 on Friday. Friday, Smith along the playing partners John Peterson and former champion Sandy Lyle teed off in a driving rainstorm.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 23, 1998
The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team saw its perfect record came to an end with a 9-6 loss to Punxsutawney, fall to 6-1 to start the season. The Lady Raiders were coming off an 11-0 rout of DuBois Central Christian. Wendy Young tossed a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and two walks. … The Brookville Raiders baseball team notched a 7-4 win over Clearfield as Jermie Fitzgerald tossed a complete-game seven-hitter, not giving up a hit until the fourth inning. Ben Marzullo had three hits and drove in three runs while Ben Whitling singled twice and drove in two runs to help the Raiders improved to 5-2. They were coming off a 3-1 loss to Ridgway last Wednesday. … The Brookville Raiders’ 4x100-meter relay In a three-team meet with Union and Kane as the foursome of Chris Miller, Frank Brush, John Erlandson and Shawn Bailey broke the team record with a time of 45.3 seconds, besting the previous record of 45.77 set in 1992. Mike Richards tripled with wins in the 400 and 800 while running a leg on the winning 4x800 relay. Matt Shaffer won the shot put and discus, Dan Miller won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, and Shawn Bailey won the 100 dash to go with his relay leg in the 4x100. … The Lady Raiders also beat Kane and Union like the boys after last Saturday’s Class 2A team title at the Kane Invitational. The 4x800 relay of Alicia Gilson, Becky Hulse, Meghan Johnson and Mandy Richards was the team’s lone first-place finish. The Raiders were fourth as Matt Shaffer won the shot put.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 19, 1973
The Brookville Raiders track and field team dropped its second meet to start the season, falling to Keystone Monday afternoon at home, 83.5-66.5. Junior Gene Painter was a triple winner, setting the team record in the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 3 inches, topping the previous record by two inches. Painter also won the javelin (157, 7 inches) and triple jump (38 feet, 9 inches). Also winning were Roy Thompson in the pole vault (9 feet), Audie Edgington in the two-mile run (11:14.9) and Randy Reitz in the long jump (16 feet, 8 1/2 inches). … The deadline to purchase tickets for the Fourth Annual Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame Awards Dinner is this weekend. Monday, the two Hall of Fame inductees will be announced and while they’ll be honored, the 1940 Brookville Raiders basketball team and senior athletes at the school this year will be recognized. Last year’s American Legion baseball team as well as other area sports programs. Sportsman of the Year and Distinguished Service awards are also on the agenda.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 22, 1948
The Brookville Grays, who have signed to play with the Jefferson-Clarion County League this summer, will open the season on May 17 against Summerville and the batteries will probably feature pitchers Joe Yenoskey for Summerville and Chet Marshall for the Grays. The local team was considerably weakened with the loss of Dick and Glenn Lindermuth who both signed with the Greenville, Ala., team in the Pittsburgh Pirates system and two others, Duane Myers and George Chittester are in Hornell, N.Y., playing Pony League baseball. Decoration Day will see the return of the Jamestown Bombers, who provided thrilling ball here last year. They’re scheduled to play a doubleheader.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 19, 1923
After being discontinued for several years, high school baseball now takes the center stage at Brookville High. Practices are now being held and games are scheduled, the first being at Curwensville on May 12 and June 2 at home, and New Bethlehem, May 30 here and June 5 there. Games are also to be played with Union Vocational (Corsica) and Falls Creek. Spring track and field practices are being held at the present in preparation for a schedule. There will be an inner-class meet the last Friday in April. The best of the local men will be sent to Penn State on May 12. On May 5, there will be a NWPIAL meet in Reynoldsville and some of the athletes will take part in a DuBois meet on May 12. There is is a possibility of some entering the All-Valley meet at Kittanning at which Bezdeck of Penn State and Honus Wagner will officiate. The baseball team is under the direction of Howard Gayley of the science department. Gayley is a former star pitcher at Marshall College. The track team is coached by Mr. Diener.