TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 25, 2013
Unlike last weekend’s trip to Kane, Tuesday’s trek to DuBois enjoyed ideal conditions for the District 9 League Track and Field Meet at DuBois Area Senior High School. And with that came another record-breaking performance by Brookville’s Lanae Newsome. The Lady Raiders senior broke her relatively new school record in the long jump with a remarkable leap of 19 feet, 1/2 inch. Her previous school mark was 18 feet, 5 1/2 inches set within the last month since the two-time defending triple jump state champion picked up the event for the first time. She, sister Aisha, Ashley Wolfe and Kara Wonderling reeled off a season-best time of 50.3 seconds in the 4x100 relay. Aisha won both hurdles events. For the Raiders, Braiden Smith won the 110 hurdles (15.4) and Andrew Douglass took the pole vault (12 feet). … In Brookville Area Little League action to start the season, Brookville Glove beat the Pirates, 19-4. Mason Ishman hit his first home runs while Aaron Park, Bryan Dworek and Kyle MacBeth each had multi-hit games. Four pitchers combined on a three-hitter — Park, MacBeth, River Guth and David Cable.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 30, 1998
The Brookville Raiders scored a big 10-2 baseball win over DuBois as the Raiders turned a 2-1 deficit after four innings into a lopsided win and improved to 9-3 overall. … Brookville’s Matt Shaffer shattered the school record in the shot put for the second time this season with a throw of 53 feet, 3 inches, almost two feet better than the record he already held. The Raiders finished tied for eighth at the Oil City Invitational. Nathan Johnston qualified for district in the 3,200-meter run while finishing seconds. Dan Miller was seventh in the 3,200 run while Seth Miller finished sixth in the 110 hurdles. Marty Dunlap was sixth in the javelin. Also at Oil City, the Brookville Lady Raiders’ 4x800 relay of Amy Standfest, Meghan Johnson, Mandy Richards and Becky Hulse finished in 10:03.9, helping lead the team to a third-place team finish. Alicia Gilson was second in the 3,200 run while Richards was third. Becca Boring finished third in the 300 hurdles. … The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team won a doubleheader from visiting Bradford Central, 8-4 and 16-6. The 8-4 win took 10 innings as the Lady Raiders, the visiting team in the makeup game, scored four runs in the top of the 10th. Katie Landes singled in two of the runs.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, April 26, 1973
Brookville American, April 30, 1973
Many independent athletic and sports organizations will be honored at the Fourth Annual Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame Awards Dinner on May 7 at Brookville Area High School’s cafeteria starting at 6:30 p.m. Of course, the highlight of the dinner will be the formal induction of John Chillcott and Guido Malacarne. They were selected by the members of the Hall of Fame Association from among eight nominees. … Floyd Adams, coach of the 1927 Brookville High School basketball team, will be honored one year after the team was recognized at the Hall of Fame Dinner. He will be given his certificate as did the rest of the members who were at last year’s event. This year’s team honored will be the 1940 Red Raiders who won the District 9 title.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 29, 1948
Brookville High School baseball will open officially here Monday when, weather permitting, the locals will meet a team from DuBois in the first series of games. Practices were being held each evening at Memorial Park until adverse weather set in Tuesday and the team is about ready to go. Among those out for the Maroon and White are McMillen, Chittester, Schuckers, Budnovich, R.L. Baughman, Emerick, Bowley, Allgeier, Shannon, Long, Swartwood, Hendricks, Hepler, Barr, Hetrick, Byerly, McManigle, Moorhead, Irvin, McKinley, Caldwell, Winters, Greenawalt, Brocious, Lewis, Smith, Melillo, Evans and Brown. … Jack Walton was named champion bowler of Brookville last night as a result of the final roll-offs in the eliminations which were participated in by nearly 60 local hopefuls representing the 10 teams of the men’s YMCA League that ended recently. The final contestants included Quay Rhodes, Porsch, Walton, Booser, Phillips, Neil, Balmer and Irvin. The winners award, a beautiful electric, Mantle Clock, will be present to Walton at tonight’s banquet.
ONE-HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 26, 1923
One of the worst defeats ever suffered on a Brookville baseball diamond was given visiting Falls Creek last Friday by a score of 28-8 on the school grounds. The game started off as though it would be a close one, but Brookville’s bludgeons soon started in their deadly work, and they combined with all that goes to make scores resulted in a huge total. The game starts off a promising season. The pitching of “Swede” Swindell of basketball fame was excellent. The weakest part of the Brookville system was poor judgment of some of the fly balls and careless infield work a time or two. The batting feature was five hits made by Eugene “Beany” Whitehill who lived up to the reputation of that noted baseball family with two triples, a double and single which combined with a base on balls put him in a position to score five times out of six at bat. Turkey Robinson made a two-base hit and through his ability to make more steps per second than most mortals, stretched it into a home run. He stole home once while pitcher Jones held the ball. The batting of Tubby Reitz was good. Galbraith, Reitz and Swindell all had three hits to join the 21-hit parade. … “(Bob) Shawkey is as smart and as game a pitcher as you’ll ever see,” says Babe Ruth in the (New York) city newspapers. Why shouldn’t he be when he comes from Sigel?
ONE-HUNDRED AND FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, April 24, 1918
The past week has seen a great many of the players on the City League teams in action at the Park getting in trim for the opening of baseball season on May 7. Considerable interest is attached to this event since it will open up a hot race for the championship pennant and almost 100 men are in it. It is expected that some improvements will be made on the grounds this week to take off the bumps and put it in first class playing condition. The players and captains are beginning to talk trades in order to start with their maximum strength. Captain H.H. Kunselman of the Pirates is in the market for a catcher. The schedule of the league has been completed.
The opening game will be played for the benefit of the local Red Cross and the second game on May 9 for the Knights of Columbus. No admission will be charged, but a collection will be taken at each game. The league is a community affair and anyone who is not signed up on one of the teams but would like to play should notify W.G. Newbold, Ben Craig, L.B. Shannon and Gladstone Carmalt at once. Other team captains: Don Donaldson of the Phillies, Wm. T. Means of the Cubs, Arthur H. McCracken of the Giants, Harry E. Darr of the Braves and H. White of the Shops. The Giants meet the Shops on May 7, the Phillies and Cubs May 9 and the Pirates and Braves on May 14.