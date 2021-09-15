TEN YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 15, 2011
Brookville’s Nathan Smith will now take aim at trying to win a third straight USGA Mid-Amateur title starting this weekend at Shadow Hawk Country Club near Houston. Some 4,500 miles ago, Smith and his United States Walker Cup teammates came out on the short end of a 14-12 loss to Great Britain & Ireland at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club in Scotland last weekend. Smith compiled an 0-2-1 record in his matches, losing both foursomes matches and tying his lone singles match. … The Brookville Raiders rolled up another big night of offense in a 36-6 win over Keystone last Friday night. With senior Ryan Kerr, a returning 1,500-yard rusher, lost to a leg injury early in the first half, the Raiders still managed nicely with quarterback Steve Kennedy throwing for three touchdowns and sophomore Zach Vroman rushing for 134 yards with a 74-yard TD run. … C-L dropped a 44-6 decision at St. Marys. Cody Baker ran for 180 yards to lead the Dutch’s 391-yard rushing attack. Davi Macefe’s 90-yard run in the fourth quarter accounted for the Lions’ lone touchdown. … Andrew Reitz and Bryan Stamler scored for the Raiders soccer team in its 2-0 win over Curwensville. … Monday at Elk County Catholic, the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team won, 4-0. Annie Amsler scored twice while Michelle Crissman and Ashley Wolfe also found the net as the Lady Raiders beat ECC for the first time since 2005.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 19, 1996
Nearly knocking off the DuBois Beavers, the Brookville Raiders football team lost a 34-33 double-overtime game last Friday night at E.J. Mansell Stadium. Missed extra points decided the game as the Raiders, after scoring on David Jackson’s 1-yard run in the second overtime, missed the point-after kick. The Beavers won it when quarterback Jim Hanzely caught a 10-yard TD pass from Justin Finalle and broke the tie for good when William Guthrie converted the extra point. The Raiders went up 20-12 with just 1:43 left in regulation on Jason Zitzelberger 1-yard run, but they missed the extra point that would’ve put the game out of reach. The Beavers tied it with nine seconds left on a Finalle 10-yard pass to Mike Sedor. Zitzelberger ran for 126 yards on 27 carries with three TD runs of 8, 1 and 10 yards. Chad Park returned an interception 45 yards for a score. … Karns City dealt Clarion-Limestone a 27-8 loss. Jarred Beggs caught a 48-yard TD pass from Ben Aaron for the Lions’ lone score. C-L will hold Light Up night under its lights at the football field this Saturday. … The Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team improved to 4-0 with a 15-13, 15-2 win over Clarion-Limestone, which lost its first game of the year. Tara Keith had two kills and seven blocks. … The Brookville Lady Raiders cross country team won its own invitational as Mandy Richards was the overall winner in 21:16, 1:41 ahead of Titusville’s Renee Anderson. Alicia Gilson (22:56), Becca Boring (23:01) and Becky Hulse (23:02) finished third through fifth. Titusville and Oil City also ran. The Brookville boys were second behind Elk County Catholic by one point. Titusville’s Josh Carlson was the overall winner in 18:28. Chuck Whitling and Ben Whitling were fifth and sixth overall for the Raiders in 19:27 and 19:42. … Brookville’s Nathan Smith shot a 35, one stroke better than Keystone’s John Harkless at Stoughton Acres in KSAC golf action. The Raiders bettered the field by 25 strokes. Greg Zimmerman (42), Chad Gilhousen (43) and Jordan Manners (44) completed the team scoring.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 13, 1971
Jeffersonian Democrat, Sept. 16, 1971
The Brookville Raiders football team began defense of its Little 10 Conference title in successful fashion last Saturday afternoon with a 44-0 rout of Brockway, hiking its winning steak to nine straight and unbeaten run to 17 in a row. The Raiders didn’t get moving until late in the first half when Wayne Mumford recovered a loose ball in the Brockway backfield and raced 53 yards for paydirt. It was 24-0 by halftime as the Raiders pulled away for the lopsided win. Dave Richards ran for an 8-yard touchdown, Joe Barkley caught two TD passes with a 45-yarder from Ron Racchini and 45-yarder as well from Steve White. Keenan Crooks caught two TD passes from Gene Painter covering 80 and 24 yards. The 80-yarder was reported to be the longest TD play in program history in the game notes, but later research indicates that the longest play at that point was a Dave Fiscus 90-yard TD run vs. Sykesville in 1956. The Raiders host Karns City this Saturday afternoon. They beat the Gremlins 30-14 last year.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Brookville American, Sept. 19, 1946
Gordon “Fuzzy” Carlson, the classy centerfielder for the Brookville baseball team in the Mountain League, has the highest batting average with a marvelous .512 mark (63-for-123) this year in league games. Brookville could put a team of nine men on the field that could’ve hit a collective .373 this year. Among other regulars leading in hitting were Bill Nosker (45-101, .425), Craig Webster (48-for-127, .379) and Glenn “Boagie” Lindermuth (47-for-122, .377). … Robert Baughman and George Chittester were home over Sunday on a pass from army duties at Camp Dix, N.J. They have finished their basic training and report that Dewey Myers, Red Wonderling and Frank Welton are doing fine. These five BHS basketball players of the 1945-46 season enlisted at the same time this spring. Bounce McManigle just turned 18 and may enlist soon. … The Clearfield Indians won their first J-C League baseball title when they beat the Kramer Miners in a three-game series, two straight.